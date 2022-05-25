How mothers can overcome separation anxiety; child psychologist offers tips

Separation anxiety is more common in young children especially when they are starting a school or daycare but is can affects mothers too. It is difficult for mothers to adjust to a new routine without their child and the excessive worry about the little one's well-being may cause a lot of stress and anxiety for them. Going through separation anxiety when the child starts to go to school is one of those significant milestones that both mom and child deal with in their own ways. (Also read: Baby blues to hair loss; common health issues that may affect new mothers)

While a lot has been talked about separation anxiety in children but there is a paucity of scientific studies about what mothers can do to help themselves. Meghna Yadav, Child psychologist and consultant at KLAY preschools and day-care suggests tips for first time mothers to overcome separation anxiety from their child.

Be aware of your feelings and accept them

To begin with, parents need to be aware of the fact that starting school after a long break or joining a new school can be very stressful not only for children but also for parents – even at the best of times - let alone soon after fighting a pandemic of this magnitude. Parents can seem to be displaying behavioural patterns like sleepless nights, uneasiness in the morning, not leaving the premises of the school even after dropping the child, or checking the CCTV footage. Not only knowing and naming such emotions, but accepting the real emotions related to separation is equally important for a parent. When a mother accepts that it is natural to feel anxious about staying away from your child, that is when she can work to combat anxiety and stress.

Talk to your child and school

Studies often suggest that to support and prepare children in terms of school readiness, parents need to talk to children and school as much as possible. Having honest and open dialogues about how things will change after starting a new school will give predictability to a child’s mind. Most mothers do adopt this measure in hope to prepare the child but very few of them know that unknowingly, they are preparing themselves as well in this process. It is a win-win situation for both. Frequent visits to school, having an open communication channel with the school and long discussions within family or friends about this new beginning are some of those measures that have helped many first time mothers across the globe to fight the anxiety.

Make a fresh routine

Following a routine that matches school hours is a wonderful way to prepare a family. This will not only result in adjustment of the biological clock of children but will also prepare them psychologically to stay alert and active. A well settled child works wonders in taking the mom away from her separation anxiety. The loud cries of children at drop off times found to be contributing to increasing cortisol (stress hormones) among new mommies. So, focus on providing a sustainable and positive experience for your child at school. This will eventually lead to positivity in you and one fine day, you will start enjoying your “Me time” after dropping your child to a safe, trusted and secure place.

