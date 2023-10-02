News / Lifestyle / Health / How to manage the Sunday Scaries: Therapist shares tips

How to manage the Sunday Scaries: Therapist shares tips

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
Oct 02, 2023 06:50 PM IST

From getting creative to having a plan for the week ahead, here are a few ways to deal with Sunday Scaries.

Do you also feel extreme uneasiness on a Sunday afternoon or evening and think of the week that is approaching after the night? Sometimes people enjoy the weekend and by the time Sunday evening comes in, they are hit by the thought of the new week starting on the next day. This feeling can cause them to stress about the upcoming work week or the school week. "Dealing with those Sunday night jitters, aka the Sunday Scaries, can do wonders for your mental well-being. It’s all about recognising that familiar feeling of anxiety or dread as the weekend winds down," wrote Therapist Israa Nasir.

How to manage the Sunday Scaries: Therapist shares tips(Unsplash)
"Once you’ve nailed it down, you can take some smart steps to tackle the issues causing the stress. Maybe it means getting organized, setting achievable goals, or simply giving yourself some much-needed self-care. By taking this approach, you not only ease your Sunday worries but also become more productive and balanced overall. Plus, it sets you up for a better week ahead, helping you feel more in control and, hopefully, making your work life more satisfying and your whole life happier. So, next time those Sunday Scaries creep in, remember, you can change your habits and embrace the week ahead with confidence, motivation and optimism," the expert further added. Here are a few ways to deal with the Sunday Scaries:

Plan ahead: A part of the weekend should be used in organising the work and the routine for the upcoming week. Once we have a plan in mind, it gets easier to deal with the week that is on its way.

Get creative: We should channel stress and anxiety into creative activities such as gardening, painting, dancing or singing. This helps us to distract ourselves and also feel happy.

Limit social media: often the stress of the new week is created through social comparisons. The more we restrict ourselves from unhealthy social media exposure, the better we can deal with Sunday Scaries.

Plan something to look forward to: We should plan something fun in the middle of the upcoming week that we can look forward to, instead of dreading it.

Relaxing routine: Instead of stopping the weekend fun because of the thought of a Monday approaching, we should engage in relaxing activities such as a warm shower or reading.

    Tapatrisha Das

    Tapatrisha is Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She covers stories related to health, relationships, and fashion.

