Hrithik Roshan's diet secrets: He eats every 3 hours, loves burger and pizza for cheat meals, reveals personal chef

Hrithik Roshan's ripped physique in War 2 was not something he achieved overnight. Apart from his highly disciplined and strict workout routine, he is also someone who watches what he eats. In an interview to Health Shots, the actor's personal chef Shubham Vishwakkarma reveals Hrithik's favourite natural protein sources, his comfort food, cheat meals and more! Hrithik Roshan eats balanced and mindful meals to complement his fitness at 51.(Instagram)

While several Bollywood celebrities swear by intermittent fasting and One Meal A Day diets, Hrithik Roshan's diet looks different.

“Hrithik sir eats every 2.5 to 3 hours in a day. He finishes his day by 9 p.m. maximum. Then he fasts till the morning,” Shubham Vishwakkarma says in an exclusive interview to Health Shots.

Shubham is a Mumbaikar, who finished a hotel management course in 2015, followed by a stint in Taj Group of Hotels from 2016-2021. His has been working with Hrithik Roshan since 2022, and his work as his personal chef is very crucial to his fitness regime which is supervised by trainer Swapneel Hazare.

At the age of 51, muscle gain requires a highly strategic diet. So, we asked Shubham what is Hrithik’s typical day on a plate.

"Protein, carbs, fiber and healthy fat," answers the chef, asserting that balanced meals that include all macronutrients are the best for overall well-being.

When it comes to dietary choices, Hrithik Roshan consumes non-vegetarian foods. Shubham ensures the actor eats foods that especially support lean muscle gain and recovery.

"I add eggs, chicken and fish for Omega-3 in his diet. ⁠Greek yogurt, oats and quinoa are also some of the staple foods we give him. Nuts and seeds are non-negotiables that we add to Hrithik sir's diet to ensure he remains fit and healthy," he explains.

What about his favourite sources of protein, considering his fitness routine is rough and tough? The chef reveals that Hrithik gets his daily intake of protein from natural foods such as white fish, eggs, lentil, rajma and chickpea.

Curious about what cheat meals look like for Hrithik Roshan?

Shubham shares it all: "Tandoori chicken. BBQ chicken. No carbs burger, and Jowar-based pizza. That's what sir likes - foods that satiate his taste buds, but is also mindful."

The chef believes people have a perception that Hrithik Roshan doesn't eat too much regular Indian foods such as roti, sabji and dal. But here's what: "Sir's comfort food is moong dal, Bhindi bhaji, Jowar roti and one bowl of dahi," he says.

However, when it comes to Hrithik's comfort food, it is either a BBQ chicken or pizza!

What about desserts? Is there a secret healthy dessert or protein snack he loves? Shubham reveals that Hrithik loves a protein-rich brownie! Check out the recipe here.

What are some of the foods Hrithik avoids? "Mushroom! It is a healthy food, but he avoids it. Besides that, he avoids consuming refined sugar, seeds oil and gluten," says Shubham.