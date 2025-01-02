Is ‘art of living’ the antidote to depression? Study sheds light on the benefits

Depression can be extremely taxing for an individual. The sense of meaninglessness, with recurring thoughts of sadness can drain a person mentally, emotionally and physically. Some of the most common symptoms of depression are irritation, decreased energy, loss of appetite, loss of sleep, difficulty concentrating, feeling guilty and hopelessness. Also read | Older depressed people drive riskier: Study shows peculiar, hazardous driving patterns Researchers are trying to alter between decreasing the negative thoughts, as well as improving positive thoughts to manage depression symptoms. (Pexels)

However, according to a recent study published in Frontiers in Psychology, with traditional psychotherapy treatments, art of living techniques can help in managing the symptoms of this mental condition. Art of living involves increasing positivity in life, including optimism and gratitude. Researchers are trying to alter between decreasing the negative thoughts, as well as improving positive thoughts to manage depression symptoms.

Findings of the study:

The study was conducted on 161 participants diagnosed with mild to severe depression. The participants were divided into three groups. One group received weekly psychotherapy sessions for four weeks. The second group received psychotherapy sessions with a daily set of self-reflection questions that they recorded in their journals. The third group received no treatment at all.

The daily set of self-reflection questions focused on the positive aspects of the participant's life and things that they are grateful for. The researchers also recorded the participants' levels of depression, life satisfaction, and art of living skills.

Self-reflection can help manage symptoms of depression.(Pexels)

The results were surprising. It was observed that the first and the second group showed improvement in their condition, while the group that received the daily set of self-reflection questions showed more improvement. They also reported enhanced life satisfaction and mastery of art of living skills with a newfound zeal to look at life.

The benefits were short-lived:

While self-reflection and art of living skills showed promising results, the benefits were short-lived. The researchers observed a decline in wellbeing of the participants by the follow-up after three months. This suggests that while art of living practices can have immediate impact on people with depression, the effects may decrease without continuation of the practice.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.