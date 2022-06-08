Is Homeopathy effective in treating ailments? Expert shares insights

Homeopathy is the pseudoscientific system of alternative medicine which is used to treat diseases. It is believed that the substances which cause symptoms of disease in healthy people can cure the diseases in sick people. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Mukesh Batra, Founder and Chairman of Dr Batra's Homeopathy chain of clinics said, “I have observed that a lot of younger consumers are not satisfied with healthcare’s status quo and consumers of all generations are more willing to try non-traditional services which is the reason why we witness a rise in more and more people switching towards homeopathy today. Millennials are the largest growing segment of people to use supplements, the reason is because they’ve been constantly exposed to newer ideas, cultures and traditions that makes this generation an early adopter and they are more likely to be accepting ideologies that result in great outcomes.”

Mukesh Batra further noted down the benefits of using Homeopathy and spoke of the effectiveness of this system of alternative medicine in treating ailments. Take a look:

Safety: Homeopathic products are of plant or natural mineral origin and are known to cause no side effects. This makes them one of the safest ways of self-treatments. Homeopathy is also known to be used for over 200 years, and have set the record of being safe and free of toxicity over a considerable period of time.

Availability: Homeopathy medicines are easily available in most pharmacies on prescriptions. Homeopathy medications such as hair oils, soaps, shampoos and ointments are available over counter preparations as well.

Cost-effective: Homeopathy medicine is known to be cheaper than other conventional medicine.

Speaking of the effectiveness of Homeopathy, Mukesh Batra further added, “Homeopathic remedies are most preferred is because it is non-invasive in nature which means that it includes no complication of surgeries/injections which makes it so effortless for patients looking out for hassle free treatment. The medicines and therapies are also aimed at eliminating the root cause of the disorder instead of just providing temporary relief from the symptoms.”

