Is missed period a sign of ovarian cancer? Doctor explains

Ovarian cancer is one of the most common types of cancers that affect women. It develops in the ovaries, fallopian tubes, or lining of the abdomen, and can lead to abdominal pain, vaginal bleeding, frequent urination and appetite changes. Because of the vague nature of the symptoms of ovarian cancer, medical assistance can be delayed, which can lead to complications. Ovarian cancer is often referred to as the silent killer, said Dr. Sampada Dessai, consultant - gynecological cancer, P. D. Hinduja Hospital & MRC, Mahim, in an interview with HT Lifestyle.

Is missed period a symptom of ovarian cancer?

“With increasing awareness about ovarian cancer, many women wonder if a missed period could be a sign of something more serious, such as cancer. While a missed period is rarely a direct symptom of ovarian cancer, it’s important to take it seriously and consult a doctor to understand its cause,” added Dr. Sampada Dessai.

The doctor added that ovarian cancer is a group of cancers that originate in the ovaries. There are three types.

Epithelial ovarian cancer: The most common type, primarily seen in postmenopausal women that is after 50 years of age. Also read | Ovarian cancer: Women should watch out for these warning signs

Germ cell cancer: Occurs in younger women, often in their 20s and 30s.

Sex cord stromal cancer: Hormone-secreting tumors that can occur at any age.

The doctor further added, “Among these, epithelial ovarian cancer is the most common and typically manifests with symptoms like bloating, abdominal enlargement, difficulty eating, a sensation of fullness, and frequent urination. In some rare cases, it may also cause menstrual irregularities, such as abnormal bleeding or spotting.”

A missed period is a coincidental symptom:

“A missed period is rarely associated with ovarian cancer, particularly epithelial ovarian cancer. It is more likely to be a coincidental symptom rather than a direct indicator of cancer. However, sex cord stromal tumors, which secrete hormones, can lead to hormonal imbalances and menstrual disturbances, including missed periods. These tumors can occur in women of all ages and might be linked to abnormal bleeding patterns or other menstrual irregularities,” Dr. Sampada Dessai explained. Also read | Spotting ovarian cancer early: Symptoms women should not ignore

