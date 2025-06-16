Is your child having white spots in eyes? Doctor says it can be pediatric cataract; know symptoms, management tips

Although cataracts are commonly linked to old age, they are also one of the leading causes of blindness in the pediatric population. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Sakshi Lalwani, ophthalmologist, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, Bandra said, “Pediatric cataract increases the years with disability for the affected child. If diagnosed and managed correctly in time, it can reduce the burden of blindness in children. Also read | Cataract surgery can’t be done during monsoon? Top surgeon debunks 5 myths, shares facts Know the early warning signs of pediatric cataract.(Freepik)

Rick factors of pediatric cataract:

“The prevalence of pediatric cataract is more in low-income groups; however, there is no gender bar. Most of the patients have a strong prenatal and birth history. Maternal illness during pregnancy or a significant drug history along with genetic and metabolic factors are the main causes for children developing cataracts at birth or during first week of life,” said Dr. Sakshi Lalwani.

Pediatric cataract should be addressed immediately.(Unsplash)

Early warning signs to know:

A white reflex coming from one or both the eyes which may or may not be associated with squinting of the eye.

The child may not be able to make eye contact or have white spot in their eyes.

Deviated eyes, squeezing of the eye, abnormal rotatory movements of the eyeball are symptoms of pediatric cataract.

Management tips to follow:

"Pediatric eyes are structurally different from adult eyes, as they are still in the process of development. To successfully rehabilitate and restore functional vision in children, it is crucial for parents to understand the importance of regular follow-ups, consistent use of glasses even after surgery, and proper management of amblyopia (lazy eye). Pediatric ophthalmologists often refer patients to pediatricians based on the type of congenital cataract observed, as the morphology of the cataract can offer vital clues about potential systemic associations or underlying syndromes. Early intervention is critical, ideally within the first few weeks or months of life, as this period is vital for proper visual development and maturation," said Dr. Sakshi Lalwani.

