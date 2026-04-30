Is your daily routine making you sick? Naturopathy expert reveals hidden lifestyle risks you may be ignoring

In today's time, people lead their lives through automatic existence as they need to follow tight schedules, screen-heavy routines, irregular meals, and chronic stress. The health effects of these patterns become dangerous when their individual components combine to form a unified pattern. In conversation with HT Lifestyle, Dr Uma Shankar Sharma, medical-in-charge, Kailash Institute of Naturopathy, Ayurveda and Yoga, shared daily patterns that are making you ill.

Everyday hectic lifestyle can make you sick.(Unsplash)

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Dr Uma said, “According to the combined principles of naturopathy and Ayurveda, human health exists as a harmonious relationship between body functions, mental activities, and environmental conditions.”

Sedentary lifestyle

Dr Sharma said, “The rise of obesity and hypertension, along with diabetes and digestive disorders, shows that people develop medical conditions because of their daily lifestyle choices.”

Prolonged inactivity, which people tend to ignore, represents one of the biggest health hazards. Sedentary habits that urban professionals experience lead to decreased metabolic rates, while they experience reduced blood circulation and suffer from musculoskeletal pain. He highlighted that people also develop chronic pain and fatigue because poor posture, combined with excessive screen time, creates an environment that fosters these conditions.

Skipping meals

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{{^usCountry}} People who skip meals or eat too much at night or consume processed foods create eating patterns that prevent their bodies from digesting food naturally, resulting in acidity and bloating, which leads to metabolic issues that last for extended periods. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} People who skip meals or eat too much at night or consume processed foods create eating patterns that prevent their bodies from digesting food naturally, resulting in acidity and bloating, which leads to metabolic issues that last for extended periods. {{/usCountry}}

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Sleep deprivation is another silent disruptor that can lead to stress. (Unsplash)

{{^usCountry}} Sleep deprivation {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sleep deprivation {{/usCountry}}

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According to Dr Uma, sleep deprivation is another silent disruptor. Inadequate or poor-quality sleep results in hormonal disturbances that lead to immune system breakdowns and negative effects on mental health. People develop irritability and anxiety, together with decreased cognitive abilities, after experiencing this condition for a period of time.

Toxic work space

People who work in fast-paced environments often develop chronic stress as they need to handle high work demands, which results in continuous cortisol production to increased body weight, heart problems, and inflammation.

The body starts to show distress signals through minor symptoms. (Unsplash)

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The human body experiences disturbances when people fail to follow natural rhythms through practices such as staying awake at night, eating irregularly, and avoiding exercise. The body starts to show distress signals through minor symptoms, which people usually ignore until those symptoms become more serious.

Solution

Dr Sharma mentioned that the solution requires people to develop their habits through continuous practice instead of implementing major transformations. Simple interventions such as maintaining a regular sleep schedule through physical activities like yoga, eating fresh seasonal foods, and using stress management techniques like pranayama and meditation can restore balance to our bodies.

“Your daily routine functions as a schedule that establishes your pathway toward enduring health. The detection of hidden lifestyle threats in your life today will protect you from severe health problems that may occur in the future,” Dr Sharma told HT Lifestyle.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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