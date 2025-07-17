Is your food too hot to handle? Doctor explains 5 ways it can affect your health

All of us love having steaming hot food on the plate. But what is often overlooked is how exposure to excessive heat can lead to severe illnesses. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Yash Mathur, consultant head and neck oncosurgery. HCG Cancer Centre, Borivali said, “Over the long term, habitual activities often overlooked as harmless may contribute in subtle ways to severe disease. One of the least obvious of these is regular consumption of very hot foods and liquids.” Also read | Love spicy Indian food? Endocrinologists reveal if having more chillies can help weight loss or slow it down Regular consumption of very hot foods and liquids can be harmful.(Unsplash/Farhad Ibrahimzade)

Dr Yash Mathur further explained how having extremely hot food can affect our health:

1. Thermal trauma from high-temperature food

Hot food or beverages consumed above 65°C results in repeated burning of the sensitive inner lining of the mouth, throat, and food tube (esophagus). They might not be severe at the time but lead to cumulative damage over time.

2. Repeated burns initiate chronic inflammation

These repetitive micro-injuries don't have time to heal completely before the next exposure. Chronic irritation and inflammation are results of a potentially deadly breeding ground for cellular alteration and, possibly, cancer.

Stop having too hot food.(Unsplash)

3. The risk is greater if you are a smoker or consume alcohol

Heat injury to the mucous lining predisposes it to the harmful effects of substances such as tobacco and alcohol. The combination raises your risk of getting cancers in the mouth and throat area substantially. Also read | Is eating spicy food causing you mental health issues? Doctor explains how it affects your brain and gut health

4. Your body gives you early warnings

If your tongue burns or you experience pain while eating or drinking something, it's a warning. Pain or sensitivity to heat is your body's way of warning you it's too hot. Don't disregard it.

5. This is a risk that can be easily avoided

Allow food and drinks to cool down a little before eating and drinking. You don't have to consume or drink things boiling hot. A couple of minutes of waiting will save you the years of ordeal and ambiguity.

“While the soothing heat can be comforting, exposure to excessive heat for a long period can cause damage to sensitive tissues. This could eventually result in cellular changes and chronic inflammation,” the doctor added. Also read | AIIMS gut doctor shares 'No 1 tip to reduce acid reflux': Are caffeine, spicy food, mint chewing gum safe for you?

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.