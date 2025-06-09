Kareena Kapoor's trainer reveals her fitness routine at 44, says strength training is core for 40-plus women

At 44, Kareena Kapoor Khan is not chasing size-zero standards that she once set herself. She is working on gaining strength by picking up heavy weights, sweating it out with intensive exercises and rewiring the brain and body to take on challenges that go beyond the gym floor. The actress works out four times a week, with focus on weight training, functional movements, and heart-rate-focused circuit work, reveals her trainer Mahesh Ghanekar. Kareena Kapoor is focussed on strength training.(Instagram/Mahesh Fitness Club)

In an interview to HT Health Shots, Ghanekar says, "Kareena has been working out with me for over two years, but for the last five months, we have built consistency. She has been doing strength training with me at least four times a week - 2 days on, 1 day off. It gives the body time to recover."

“We train for an hour, sometimes more, and do 14–15 variations per session. It is all High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), but she is fully present and ready to take on any challenge. That's what makes it fun,” he adds.

Intermittent fasting, healthy eating and regular workouts have helped Kareena Kapoor drop the pounds. But it's the transformation in her physique and mindset that makes the trainer particularly happy.

"Her weight has dropped from 67.5 kgs to around 64 kgs. We are targeting another 2–3 kgs. Kareena has also reduce inches from her biceps and body, in general. Weight training is working very well for her and she can feel the strength growing," says Ghanekar, who has also trained actors Soha Ali Khan and Bipasha Basu.

Kareena Kapoor loves a fitness challenge!(Instagram/ Mahesh Fitness Club)

What is Kareena Kapoor's workout routine?

Kareena's current workout is a mix of weight training, functional training, and core training. All of these are powered by a heart rate-based workout routine, managed by the trainer.

He explains: "We push the heart rate to 135 and above, sometimes hitting 170 or 180, then focus on how quickly it recovers before the next set begins. The faster the recovery, the fitter you are. We aim to burn 400–500 calories per hour, without machines. I believe that your brain should be as challenged as your body. If you are doing well internally, you will end up looking good from outside."

Kareena Kapoor's favourite fitness tools

"We use weights that are between 2.5 kg to 12 kg. We have added weighted plates to the workout. There is a stepper, dumbbells and kettlebells," Ghanekar shares.

To break the monotony and to keep the fitness routine challenging, Kareena Kapoor also works out using the walls and staircases in her house! What helps? That she loves a challenge - and is willing to exercise outdoors, instead of always working out in an air-conditioned gym.

Ghanekar says when a celebrity like Kareena Kapoor endorses a form of fitness, it sets a good example. And the importance of strength training for women in the 40s needs is non-negotiable.

"There are many body changes for women in their 40s. Weight loss becomes tougher than ever, they may experience mood swings and irritability. The perimenopause phase can be challenging physically and mentally. In such times, weight training gives you a lot of strength to fight the changes," explains Ghanekar.

Importance of strength training in 40s

He believes women, in particular, must work on their strength between the age group of 45-55. "Just like we save our pension for our old age, indulging in your fitness in these years especially, can help you stay stronger. Only if your body is strong, can you take advantage of the money you have saved. If your body is not strong, what is the use of money? For me, it is zero. We are not saving money for medicines, isn't it?"