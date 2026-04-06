Karishma Tanna announces first pregnancy at 42: The growing trend and medical reality of motherhood in your 40s

On April 6, she took to Instagram to share pictures from a sweet photoshoot with husband Varun Bangera, captioned: "A little miracle, our greatest gift — August 2026." While the news has delighted fans, celebs and well-wishers of the actor, it has also reignited a public health conversation: is pregnancy in your 40s safe?

Is late pregnancy the new normal? While Karishma’s pregnancy is a joyful personal milestone, medical professionals classify any pregnancy after the age of 35 as advanced maternal age (AMA). Despite the clinical label, more women are choosing this path to prioritise career stability and emotional readiness.

"Pregnancy later in life is no longer unusual. With the right medical care, many women experience positive outcomes, though the risks are inherently higher than in one's 20s," Dr Neelam Suri, senior consultant in obstetrics and gynaecology at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, said in a September 25, 2025, interview with HT Lifestyle.

Understanding the risks of late pregnancy Medical experts shared that while healthy babies are born to women in their 40s every day, biology presents specific hurdles that require vigilant monitoring.

Dr Suri noted that older expectant mothers face an elevated risk of:

⦿ Gestational diabetes: higher blood sugar levels during pregnancy.

⦿ Hypertension and preeclampsia: pregnancy-induced high blood pressure that can affect organ function.

⦿ Cesarean delivery: a higher likelihood of surgical intervention during labour.

According to her, the biological clock primarily affects egg quality, which can lead to:

⦿ Chromosomal abnormalities: a higher statistical chance of conditions like Down syndrome.

⦿ Birth weight issues: increased instances of premature birth or low birth weight.

The role of science: egg freezing and IVF For many women in their 40s, technology bridges the gap between biology and life choices. Dr Ila Gupta, chairperson at Pristyn Care Fertility, highlighted the importance of assisted reproductive technologies (ART) in a September 27, 2025, interview with HT Lifestyle.

"If you are delaying pregnancy, consider egg freezing at a younger age," Dr Gupta advised. This preserves egg quality, significantly reducing the risk of chromosomal disorders later in life. For those already in their 40s, IVF (in vitro fertilisation) and ICSI (intra-cytoplasmic sperm injection) remain highly effective paths to parenthood, she shared.

4 pillars for a healthy late pregnancy If you are planning a pregnancy in your late 30s or 40s, doctors recommend a 'proactive' rather than 'reactive' approach:

⦿ Preconception planning: see a doctor before trying to conceive to manage pre-existing conditions.

⦿ Prenatal screening: utilise modern non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) to monitor fetal health.

⦿ Lifestyle choices: prioritise a balanced diet, zero alcohol, and moderate exercise.

⦿ Emotional support: manage stress levels, as the emotional toll of a 'high-risk' label can be taxing.

While Karishma prepares for her August 2026 due date, her journey serves as a reminder that while the risks of later-age motherhood are real, modern medicine and proactive care are making the 'miracle' of a first baby at 42 safer than ever before.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.