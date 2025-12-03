Kidney doctor who lost 40 kg says there's only ‘1 method’ for weight loss; shares tips for lasting results

Struggling with weight is something millions of people face, and finding a safe, effective way to shed kilos can feel overwhelming. Many try fad diets, intense workouts, or quick fixes, but few stick. Dr Arjun Sabharwal, a nephrologist who once battled obesity, lost 40 kg and completely transformed his health, is breaking this cycle. Calorie counting is key to effective weight loss, says Dr Arjun Sabharwal. (Image created by Google Gemini)

He shares in his November 11 Instagram post the one method that helped him achieve this remarkable change and offers practical tips for anyone looking to lose weight safely and sustainably. (Also read: AIIMS neurologist warns 'stop scrolling your phone first thing in morning’; shares how it can affect your mental health )

What is the simplest method for weight loss

“I myself have lost 40 kilograms, and the only method for weight loss is a calorie deficit,” Dr Sabharwal says. He recounts a recent interaction at the hospital, where a patient asked him for the basic principle behind effective weight loss.

“I told him that whether it’s increasing protein, doing resistance training, or going to the gym, the fundamental principle is very simple: calculate everything and count your calories,” he explains.

How to make weight loss a sustainable habit

Dr Sabharwal adds that the initial phase may feel challenging. “The first week will be tough, the second week will get easier, and by the third week, it will become a habit. In this game, there are two more variables, your willpower and consistency, which are the keys to success.”

With this straightforward yet disciplined approach, Dr Sabharwal emphasises that sustainable weight loss isn’t about quick fixes or complicated diets, it’s about understanding your calories, staying consistent, and having the determination to stick with it.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.