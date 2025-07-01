Knees cracking too much? Fitness coach shares why it may be a sign of weak hip, suggests 4 exercises to improve

If your knee joints make popping and cracking sounds every time you sit or stand up, the real culprit may not be just a weak knee joint. Rishabh Telang, fitness expert and Cult Fit founder, took to Instagram on 30 June to share how hips play a central role in how you move and balance, affecting the knee joints as well. Knee health depends on hip strength too. (Freepik)

The culprit behind knee pain

The hip is the foundation for the body’s movements, helping stabilise posture and movement. And if it's affected anyhow, it puts additional pressure on the knee, making the joint weak and crack more. He said, “If your knees crack every time you get off a chair, or you cannot sit back down with control. The actual problem could be your hip. Your pelvis and the spine control how the rest of the body moves, including your knees and if your hips lack the mobility, it could be throwing you off all the alignment, putting unnecessary pressure on the knee.”

4 exercises for a stronger hip

Rishabh shared 4 exercises that address this issue to build a strong hip and spine:



1. Side leg raise

Lie down on the side.

Bring the top leg all the way up.

Slowly bring it down with control and repeat.

20 repetitions on each leg.

2. Seated leg lift

Sit down on the ground with one knee bent and the other leg stretched out in front of you.

Chest tall and raise the outstretched leg as much as possible.

Slowly bring it back down and repeat.

10 repetitions on each leg.

3. Side-lying thigh raise

In a side-lying position, bring the top leg out and lift the bottom leg up.

Feel the burn in your inner thighs.

Bring it down with control.

20 repetitions on each leg.

4. Wall hip hinge

Stand close to a wall, hinge at the hips and bend until the butt touches the wall.

Extend your hips, squeeze your glutes and repeat.

20 repetitions in total.

So, even if your knee is making all the noise, your hips are actually teh ones asking for help. Improving muscle strength around the hip helps not only in better balance and mobility but also reduces the load on your knee joints.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.