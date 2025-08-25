This 18-year-old Indian boy earned a Guinness World Record for a condition that is ‘one in a billion’

An 18-year-old boy from India, called Lalit Patidar, has broken the Guinness World Record for the hairiest face on a male, with hair covering nearly 95% of his face. According to a Guinness World Records report from March 2025, Lalit has 201.72 hairs per square centimetre, indicating that his facial hair growth is very dense. 18-year-old Lalit Patidar holds the record for the hairiest face on a male.(PC: Guinness World Records)

The report detailed that Lalit has a very rare condition called ‘werewolf syndrome,’ which triggers abnormally dense facial hair growth. This rare case is so uncommon that it has scarcely been documented worldwide and across centuries. Astonishingly, Lalit is one of only about 50 recorded cases since the Middle Ages. If you need a bit of context, the Middle Ages were roughly around 500 to 1,500 years ago, making Lalit's condition historic.

So, no doubt, Guinness has labelled his unique condition as ‘one in a billion.’

What is this werewolf condition?

The werewolf condition’s extensive, full-face hair growth almost makes Lalit’s face resemble the mythical creature ‘werewolf,’ a fictional being that is half man and half wolf, hence the name of this condition.

There is also a scientific term for this condition: hypertrichosis. It causes the hair to grow much denser than typical growth. The hair growth is so thick that it hides his facial features. Hypertrichosis is extremely rare, making Lalit one of the rarest documented cases in the entire world, i.e, one in 50 cases.

Since the condition is uncommon, it initially attracted negative attention from his peers. Lalit told Guinness that people around him used to be scared of him.

“They were scared of me but when they started knowing me and talking to me they understood I was not so different from them, and it was just on the outside that I looked different, but I’m not different inside," he recounted.

What does Lalit do now?

Lalit said that he was happy to get the recognition and that he fully embraces who he is. While there are some who ask him to shave his facial hair, Lalit's confidence remains resolute as he told Guinness, “There is not much to say to people about that. I tell them that I like how I am and I don’t want to change my look.”

Nowadays, he can be seen posting vlogs on his YouTube channel, sharing glimpses of his daily life. One of his last vlogs featured how he celebrated Holi with friends. This confidence is inspiring and urges others to celebrate their uniqueness too.