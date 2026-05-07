Longevity doctor explains how exercise can help reduce depression, shares what type of exercise works best

Depression is a common but serious mental health condition that often needs medical diagnosis and treatment. However, making certain lifestyle changes can also help fight back against it. One does not need to perform high-intensity exercises to fight depression; simple but consistent workouts work better, shares Dr Vass. (Unsplash)

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Taking to Instagram on May 6, Dr Vassily Eliopoulos, a longevity expert trained at Cornell University and co-founder and chief medical officer of Longevity Health, revealed that exercise is one such way to reduce depression that remains severely underused.

“Depression isn't just ‘in your head,’” he noted. “It's biological, and movement is one of the most powerful tools we have to change that biology.”

He went on to elaborate on the role of exercise in fighting depression.