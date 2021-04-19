Home / Lifestyle / Health / Madhuri Dixit nailing Yoga pose Tulasana is all the Monday motivation we need
Madhuri Dixit nailing Yoga pose Tulasana is all the Monday motivation we need

Madhuri Dixit Nene leaves us in awe of her strength training and hand-balancing skills as she serves perfect fitness inspiration this Monday by nailing Yoga exercise, Tulasana. Read benefits of this asana inside
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON APR 19, 2021 05:51 PM IST
Madhuri Dixit nailing Yoga pose Tulasana is all the Monday motivation we need(Instagram/madhuridixitnene)

Encouraging fans to enter the week on a healthy note this Monday, Madhuri Dixit Nene gave netizens a sneak peek into her own workout session where she made even the complex Yoga exercise, Tulasana, seem like a happy effortless pose. Leaving us in awe of her strength training and hand-balancing skills, Madhuri served perfect fitness inspiration this Monday by lifting her whole body weight on her hands through Yoga exercise Tulasana.

Taking to her social media handle, Madhuri shared a picture from her living room, featuring her flashing a broad goofy smile as she nailed Tulasana. Donning all black athleisure wear, Madhuri lifted her cross-legged body on her palms and fans could not help but drop their jaws in awe.

“Embracing my goofy side with some yoga (sic),” the Bollywood actor captioned the picture.

Method:

Sit in Padmasana pose of Yoga. Place your palms on the floor beside your thighs or on the bricks for help in the exercise. Inhale deeply and raise your whole body from the floor while balancing it on your hands.

Swing your body backwards and forward between your arms. Practice 3 to 5 rounds before letting go of the posture.

Benefits:

The asana is extremely helpful in relaxing your muscles, strengthening your arms and upper body region. This workout effectively calms down the mind, gives a massage-like relaxation to the abs and internal organs and also helps in having a fit stomach.

Tulasana aides proper supply of oxygen when one inhales profoundly by pulling up the abdomen tight during the asana and increases the focus of eyes while boosting core functionalities.

