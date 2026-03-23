Man loses 26 kg using AI as his personal trainer, reveals 7 simple prompts that transformed his body without gym or apps
In a tech-driven fitness journey, a man lost 26 kg using AI as his personal trainer, revealing seven prompts that guided his workouts, diet and routine.
Fitness in the digital age looks very different from what it once did. Instead of relying solely on gyms or personal trainers, people are increasingly turning to AI for guidance that is personalised, flexible and accessible. Highlighting this growing trend, a man named Amir Ansari managed to lose 26 kg by using AI as his personal trainer. On March 16, he revealed on X the seven prompts that played a crucial role in his transformation. (Also read: Woman says this ‘AI diet’ helped her lose 7 kg and 2 inches from her belly in 21 days: ‘Not just weight loss…’ )
“I lost 26 kilos with ‘A’ as my personal trainer. No gym. No expensive apps. No BS. Just daily discipline + prompts that actually gave me structure,” wrote Amir on X.
Here are the 7 prompts he swears by:
1. Body analysis and goal setting
“My weight is [kg], height [cm], age [age], sex [M/F]. My goal is to lose fat and gain lean muscle. Act as a personal trainer and nutritionist and create a realistic 12-week fitness and nutrition plan without gym access.”
2. Customised weekly meal plan
“Design a 7-day meal plan based on 1800 calories per day, with 120g+ of protein, minimal processed carbs, and affordable, easy-to-cook ingredients. Include macros and a grocery list. I don’t eat [insert foods you avoid].”
3. Fat-loss home workouts
“Build a 4-day weekly workout plan I can do at home, no equipment. Focus on fat loss, bodyweight strength, and mobility. Each session should be 25–35 mins and progressively get harder over 12 weeks.”
4. Craving and emotional eating support
“Give me a list of 10 high-volume, low-calorie snacks under 200 calories that help curb sugar cravings. Also include a short script I can repeat to myself when I feel the urge to binge.”
5. Habit tracking system
“Act as a fitness accountability coach. Ask me 5 daily check-in questions (e.g., Did you follow your meal plan? Workout done? Sleep hours?). Format it as a habit tracker I can fill in every night.” (Also read: Can ChatGPT help you lose weight? Dietitian says these 5 AI prompts can speed up your fat loss journey )
6. Mindset and consistency
“Create a morning journaling script I can fill in under 5 minutes that includes: 1) my goal reminder, 2) one action I’ll take today, 3) what I’m grateful for, and 4) a fitness affirmation.”
7. Weekly review and adjustments
“Every Sunday, help me review my weight, waist measurement, and consistency score from 1–10. Then, based on the results, suggest how to adjust my workouts or meals for the next 7 days.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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