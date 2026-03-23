Man loses 26 kg using AI as his personal trainer, reveals 7 simple prompts that transformed his body without gym or apps

Fitness in the digital age looks very different from what it once did. Instead of relying solely on gyms or personal trainers, people are increasingly turning to AI for guidance that is personalised, flexible and accessible. Highlighting this growing trend, a man named Amir Ansari managed to lose 26 kg by using AI as his personal trainer. On March 16, he revealed on X the seven prompts that played a crucial role in his transformation. (Also read: Woman says this ‘AI diet’ helped her lose 7 kg and 2 inches from her belly in 21 days: ‘Not just weight loss…’ ) Man loses 26 kg using AI as his personal trainer, shares 7 prompts that changed his fitness journey. (Unsplash)

“I lost 26 kilos with ‘A’ as my personal trainer. No gym. No expensive apps. No BS. Just daily discipline + prompts that actually gave me structure,” wrote Amir on X.

Here are the 7 prompts he swears by:

1. Body analysis and goal setting “My weight is [kg], height [cm], age [age], sex [M/F]. My goal is to lose fat and gain lean muscle. Act as a personal trainer and nutritionist and create a realistic 12-week fitness and nutrition plan without gym access.”

2. Customised weekly meal plan “Design a 7-day meal plan based on 1800 calories per day, with 120g+ of protein, minimal processed carbs, and affordable, easy-to-cook ingredients. Include macros and a grocery list. I don’t eat [insert foods you avoid].”