Can ChatGPT help you lose weight? Dietitian says these 5 AI prompts can speed up your fat loss journey

Between tracking calories, planning workouts and resisting cravings, losing weight can quickly start to feel overwhelming. Add conflicting advice from the internet, and it's easy to feel stuck. Instead of jumping onto another fad diet, technology might offer a practical edge. Registered dietitian and fitness professional Julie shares in her 1 May 2025 Instagram post 5 powerful ChatGPT prompts that can help streamline your fat loss process and improve consistency. A dietitian offers five ChatGPT prompts to simplify fat loss for busy professionals, emphasising personalised advice.

Julie shared how using ChatGPT as a “free digital coach” can simplify fat loss, if you know the right questions to ask. “Use AI to help you get personalised advice. Here’s the ChatGPT weight loss guide you need,” Julie says.

According to Julie, these 5 ChatGPT prompts can make a fat loss journey feel clearer and more structured:

1. Calculate your calorie deficit Julie suggests asking: “Help me find a healthy calorie deficit. I weigh 180 lbs, I’m 45 years old, female, 5’3”, and work out 3x/week. What should my calorie goal be?” She explains that this can give users a starting point tailored to their age, height, weight and activity level.