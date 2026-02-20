Can ChatGPT help you lose weight? Dietitian says these 5 AI prompts can speed up your fat loss journey
Trying to lose weight but overwhelmed by advice? A dietitian shares five ChatGPT prompts that can help you plan meals, workouts and stay consistent.
Between tracking calories, planning workouts and resisting cravings, losing weight can quickly start to feel overwhelming. Add conflicting advice from the internet, and it’s easy to feel stuck. Instead of jumping onto another fad diet, technology might offer a practical edge. Registered dietitian and fitness professional Julie shares in her 1 May 2025 Instagram post 5 powerful ChatGPT prompts that can help streamline your fat loss process and improve consistency. (Also read: Don’t drink water after meals: Is this advice scientifically correct? Orthopaedic surgeon explains the truth )
Julie shared how using ChatGPT as a “free digital coach” can simplify fat loss, if you know the right questions to ask. “Use AI to help you get personalised advice. Here’s the ChatGPT weight loss guide you need,” Julie says.
According to Julie, these 5 ChatGPT prompts can make a fat loss journey feel clearer and more structured:
1. Calculate your calorie deficit
Julie suggests asking: “Help me find a healthy calorie deficit. I weigh 180 lbs, I’m 45 years old, female, 5’3”, and work out 3x/week. What should my calorie goal be?” She explains that this can give users a starting point tailored to their age, height, weight and activity level.
2. Get a personalised meal plan
Another prompt she recommends: “Create a simple 1700-calorie meal plan that supports blood sugar balance and midlife weight loss. I love chicken and pasta, hate seafood.” “You’ll get instant meal ideas without endless scrolling,” Julie notes, adding that personalisation makes healthy eating more realistic.
3. Plan workouts around your schedule
For busy professionals, Julie suggests trying: “I work 12-hour shifts 3x/week with a 30-minute commute. I have 30 mins for exercise Mon-Fri. Create a workout schedule.” She says this can help remove guesswork and make consistency easier.
4. Understand hormone changes
Midlife weight gain can feel confusing. Julie recommends asking: “I’m 52, experiencing mood swings and belly fat gain without lifestyle changes. Explain possible hormonal causes.” “Get insights to discuss with your doctor,” she advises, emphasising that AI guidance should complement, not replace, medical advice.
5. Troubleshoot weight loss plateaus
For those feeling stuck, Julie shares this prompt: “I’m eating healthy and exercising, but can’t lose weight in midlife. What are 3 possible reasons?” “Get actionable solutions, not just ‘eat less, move more,’” she says.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from IIMC, Delhi. She writes about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles to wellness routines. She loves having candid conversations with celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities on fitness, beauty, and everything fun in between. With a sharp eye for trends and a strong love for storytelling, she adds a thoughtful and personal touch to everything she writes. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book or trekking in the mountains.Read More
