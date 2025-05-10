Mango matter this season: Dietician reveals 6 lesser-known benefits of the summer fruit

Mango, despite being the king of summer, is thoroughly misunderstood. You either side-eye it for its perceived side effects like weight gain and sugar spikes, or, if you are a mango lover, you probably feel guilty indulging in it but it turns out, mango isn’t really the villain it’s made out to be. Make summer cooling with mangoes. (Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Pratayksha Bhardwaj, Dietitian and Weight Management Expert, shared the lesser-known benefits of mango.

However, despite the benefits, it also needs to be consumed in moderation, just like anything else. Dr Pratayksha said, “Well, like anything good, moderation applies here, too. Too much mango can cause heatiness or raise blood sugar levels, especially for diabetics. I suggest choosing fresh mangoes over processed ones and not eating mangoes with oily, heavy meals.”

Dr Pratayksha Bhardwaj shared a detailed guide with us that covers all the benefits:

1. Heat-resisting power

Heatstroke is a major concern in summer. When one sweats, they also lose essential electrolytes and fluids, which can lead to dehydration, fatigue, and dizziness.

Raw mango holds electrolytes and antioxidants that would keep dehydration at bay by replenishing salts lost due to sweating.

A study in the Journal of Environmental Health Research suggested that raw mango intake during heat waves reduced symptoms like dizziness, cramps, and fatigue in around 68 per cent of participants.

2. Natural immunity booster

Sudden temperature changes can cause summer flu, coughs, and infections. Mangoes are packed with vitamin C, a cupful contains approximately seventy per cent of your recommended daily intake. Vitamin C aids in producing white blood cells that help your immune system fight off seasonal diseases.

Mangoes also contain another glow-giving nutrient for your skin: vitamin A, which supports immune function and maintains the health of mucous membranes, the first line of defence against pathogens.

3. Radiant skin

Mangoes are rich in beta-carotene, which is transformed into vitamin A in the body. This is required for the repair and regeneration process of the skin. A lack of Vitamin A can manifest in dry skin, flaky skin, and acne.

In addition to polyphenols and antioxidants that thrash away free radicals to prevent premature signs of ageing and improve skin elasticity.

Mangoes are enjoyed by children and adults alike.(Shutterstock)

4. Good for the gut

The Indian summer would close with a challenge in digestion for many families: bloating, gas, and acidity.

Mangoes have digestive enzymes, like amylase, action break down and getting carbohydrates efficiently.

They also add dietary fibre to the diet, and thus, work toward regular bowel movements.

For those who are mildly constipated in summer, ripe mangoes act as a gentle natural laxative, without any chemicals or harmful side effects.

5. Supports eye health

Eye health is mostly associated with carrots, but mangoes can hold the same claim.

One mango accounts for more than 25% of your daily recommended value of vitamin A.

Vitamin A is essential in curing night blindness, dry eyes, and the overall health of the retina, becoming increasingly relevant as many people spend more time in front of screens.

6. Promotes good mood

Mangoes are a real time mood enhancer.

Due to vitamin B6, mangoes aid in the production of serotonin, also known as the "happy" hormone.

Ayurveda even claims that mangoes balance Pitta dosha and calm emotions during the hot months.

