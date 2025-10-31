Manipal Hospital neurologist reveals why strokes can happen even to healthy people

Sometimes, despite any health issues, a major medical emergency like a stroke can strike. You may be doing everything right, or at least it may appear so, but still, you are at risk. To understand more about the hidden triggers that go unnoticed, HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Satwant Sachdeva, senior consultant- neurology, Manipal Hospital, Patiala, who revealed that there are hidden culprits that quietly raise the risk of stroke in seemingly healthy individuals. Brain stroke symptoms in women can be subtle and different from the classic signs. Here are some key signs to watch out for. (Freepik)

Describing how stroke occurs, he said, “A stroke strikes when blood flow to the brain is interrupted, reducing the amounts of oxygen and other essential nutrients that the brain needs."

Among the many risk factors, hypertension and diabetes are well established. The neurologist added, "Hypertension and diabetes are two common culprits that lead to strokes, but hidden culprits like stress, dehydration, and genetic factors may also play a significant role.”

But there are some less obvious, hidden triggers which can quietly damage the body and slowly push one towards developing a stroke without showing any clear warning signs. So while the health parameters may look fine on paper, there are some silent factors which may be working in the background, increasing your stroke risks significantly.

Hidden triggers for stroke

Stress is one of the hidden triggers of stroke. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

Elaborating on the lesser-known causes, Dr Sachdeva explained, “Chronic stress and insufficient sleep increase levels of cortisol, which can damage blood vessels and lead to increased blood pressure.” While you are regularly stressed, your body stays in the state of stress, producing stress hormone, cortisol, which weakens your blood vessels, making your blood pressure rise and subsequently increasing the risk of a stroke.

The next trigger is dehydration. As if you are dehydrated, the neurologist revealed that the blood gets thicker and one becomes vulnerable to clotting. “Dehydration can make blood thicker and more susceptible to clotting," he said.

Unhealthy lifestyle habits, such as smoking, crash dieting or excessive exercise, according to Dr Sachdeva, may also cause a stroke.

5 preventive measures for stroke

Strokes can be prevented with the help of a few simple lifestyle changes. The neurologist recommended these:

Stay Hydrated: Drink enough water throughout the day to maintain healthy blood flow. Monitor Heart Health: Get regular check-ups to detect conditions like atrial fibrillation early. Know Your Family History: If strokes or clotting disorders run in your family, talk to your doctor about preventive screening. Adopt a Balanced Lifestyle: Avoid smoking and crash diets; instead, focus on moderation, nutritious food, and regular physical activity. Exercise Regularly: At least 30 minutes of moderate activity most days helps keep blood vessels healthy.

One of the reasons stroke is an emergency is that the initial signs are ignored. Dr Sachedva said, “Strokes usually begin quietly and with noticeable signs that can easily be ignored. A headache, sudden weakness or fatigue may seem benign, but they can all be the body signalling an urgent note.” He drew attention to how these warning signs often overlap with common issues like stress or exhaustion. Then they are often dismissed, until it's too late.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.