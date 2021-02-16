IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Marijuana legalization may have led to its increased usage in teens: Study
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Marijuana legalization may have led to its increased usage in teens: Study

The apparent increase in marijuana use among California adolescents after recreational marijuana legalization for adult use in 2016 is surprising given the steady downward trend in marijuana use during years before legalization.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, New Jersey
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 03:25 PM IST

The findings of a recent study suggest that since California's legalization of adult recreational marijuana in 2016, adolescents living there might be more likely to use it.

The findings were published in the Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs. Lead researcher Mallie J. Paschall, PhD, a senior research scientist at the Prevention Research Center of the Pacific Institute for Research and Evaluation in Berkeley, California says, "The apparent increase in marijuana use among California adolescents after recreational marijuana legalization for adult use in 2016 is surprising given the steady downward trend in marijuana use during years before legalization."

Paschall and his colleagues analyzed data from over three million 7th, 9th, and 11th graders who participated in the California Healthy Kids Survey from 2010-2011 through 2018-2019 school years. The adolescents provided information on their grade, sex, ethnicity, race and lifetime and past-30-day marijuana use. The marijuana use question was updated in the 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 surveys to include the words "smoke, vape, eat, or drink," reflecting the wide variety of marijuana products now available.

The researchers observed significant increases in the prevalence of lifetime and past-30-day marijuana use among nearly all demographic groups from 2017-2018 to 2018-2019 school years, after the legalization of adult recreational use: an 18% increase in the likelihood of lifetime use and a 23% increase in past-30-day use. These numbers may reflect greater use of vaping products, and the overall increase was even more likely among those in demographic groups with historically lower rates of marijuana use.

"I was somewhat surprised to see relatively greater increases in the prevalence of marijuana use among younger adolescents (7th graders) relative to 9th and 11th graders, among females versus males, among non-Hispanic versus Hispanic youth, and among Whites versus youth in other racial groups," says Paschall. "In other words, there were greater increases in marijuana use prevalence after recreational marijuana legalization among youth in 'low-risk' groups, which is concerning."

Paschall says he can only speculate as to the reason, but that the greater increases in these normally low-risk groups may be attributed to marijuana use becoming more normative due to legalization, along with relatively greater overall declines in marijuana use among youth in historically 'high-risk' groups during the study period.

The study also indicated greater increases in the frequency of past-30-day marijuana use among older adolescents, males, African American and Asian youth who were regular users. There were notable increases in marijuana use frequency among adolescents in 2018-19, which may reflect national increases in the use of vaping products.

"Recreational marijuana legalization may be contributing to an increase in marijuana use among adolescents in California, but we need to do further research to confirm this," says Paschall. "We also need to look more closely at what's happening at the local level, because there is a lot of variation in marijuana policies in communities across California and the United States. Also, we need to know more about how adolescents are getting marijuana and what forms of marijuana they are using, since there is such a great variety of cannabis products available."

The researchers suggest that recreational marijuana legalization may present increased opportunities for adolescents to obtain marijuana and that the increasing availability of non-smoking products such as edibles may prove appealing as well.

"I'm interested in whether recreational marijuana legalization for adult use may affect use among adolescents, possibly by changing norms regarding the acceptability of marijuana use, perceived harms of marijuana use, or availability of marijuana to youth," says Paschall.

Paschall and his colleagues also write that states and communities that have legalized adult recreational marijuana use and sales could benefit from implementing both stricter controls on the availability of marijuana to adolescents and evidence-based prevention programs.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Marijuana legalization may have led to its increased usage in teens: Study

ANI, New Jersey
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 03:25 PM IST
The apparent increase in marijuana use among California adolescents after recreational marijuana legalization for adult use in 2016 is surprising given the steady downward trend in marijuana use during years before legalization.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Zinc, vitamin C supplements not effective in treating Covid-19: Study

PTI, Washington Dc
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 03:24 PM IST
Researchers noted that zinc is known to be important for immune function, with a role in antibody and white blood cell production and fighting infections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Unacceptably high levels of carcinogens inhaled by commuters

ANI, Washington Dc
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:17 PM IST
Benzene and formaldehyde -- both used in automobile manufacturing -- are known to cause cancer at or above certain levels of exposure and are Prop. 65-listed chemicals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Keep calm and learn the right way to stay in peace.(Shutterstock)
Keep calm and learn the right way to stay in peace.(Shutterstock)
health

Here are 10 ways to start your day in a peaceful way

By Nikita Bhardwaj | HealthShots
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 10:43 AM IST
Want some peace of mind, but just can’t keep calm? Fret not, because we have some effective expert-recommended tips to bring back your sanity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

New system for identifying drugs to repurpose in fight against Covid developed

ANI, Washington Dc
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 08:25 AM IST
When the Covid-19 pandemic struck in early 2020, doctors and researchers rushed to find effective treatments. There was little time to spare.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Malaika Arora takes fitness freaks through steps, benefits of Yoga’s Navasana(Instagram/malaikaaroraofficial)
Malaika Arora takes fitness freaks through steps, benefits of Yoga’s Navasana(Instagram/malaikaaroraofficial)
health

Malaika Arora takes fitness freaks through steps, benefits of Yoga’s Navasana

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 05:18 PM IST
  • Looking for an exercise that creates total body strength and coordination? Search no further as Malaika Arora lays down simple steps to nail Yoga’s Navasana or boat pose which helps achieve the same while also strengthening the core
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neena Gupta goes for a walk in Mukteshwar(Instagram/neena_gupta)
Neena Gupta goes for a walk in Mukteshwar(Instagram/neena_gupta)
health

Neena Gupta goes walking in style, accessorises track suit with neon fanny pack

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:35 PM IST
  • Neena Gupta is back in her holiday home in Mukteshwar and the actor is enjoying her time amid the lush greenery. She recently shared a video of herself soaking in the sun while braving the low temperature.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cabozantinib drug most effective in treating metastatic papillary kidney cancer(Photo by Robina Weermeijer on Unsplash)
Cabozantinib drug most effective in treating metastatic papillary kidney cancer(Photo by Robina Weermeijer on Unsplash)
health

Study: Cabozantinib drug most likely to treat metastatic papillary kidney cancer

ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:33 PM IST
While there are currently no effective treatments for metastatic papillary kidney cancer, or metastatic pRCC, experts have found that Cabozantinib drug is most effective in treating patients suffering from this rare subtype of kidney cancer
READ FULL STORY
Close
IIT Bombay study claims coronavirus survives longer on glass, plastic(Photo by Trnava University on Unsplash)
IIT Bombay study claims coronavirus survives longer on glass, plastic(Photo by Trnava University on Unsplash)
health

IIT Bombay claims Covid-19 survives longer on glass, plastic than cloth or paper

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:23 PM IST
A study by IIT Bombay has revealed that coronavirus survives longer on glass and plastic instead of the popular thought that Covid-19 survives for longer duration on porous surfaces like paper, cardboard boxes and clothes
READ FULL STORY
Close
Study: Aspirin effective in preventing blood clots in kids, post-surgery(Photo by Volodymyr Hryshchenko on Unsplash)
Study: Aspirin effective in preventing blood clots in kids, post-surgery(Photo by Volodymyr Hryshchenko on Unsplash)
health

Study: Aspirin effective in preventing blood clots in kids, post-surgery

ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:42 AM IST
A new study reveals that unlike Warfarin that can be affected by food or other medications and illness, Aspirin is more effective and should be preferred to prevent blood clots in kids after surgery
READ FULL STORY
Close
Study suggests medical cannabis helpful in reducing blood pressure(Pexels)
Study suggests medical cannabis helpful in reducing blood pressure(Pexels)
health

Medical cannabis can be useful in reducing high blood pressure, says new study

ANI, Beer-sheva
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:01 AM IST
A new study done by researchers at the Ben-Gurion University showcases that use of medical cannabis can reduce high blood pressure in older adults.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Study sheds light on solutions for overeating

ANI, Washington Dc
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 07:49 PM IST
People tend to overeat when exposed to cues or environments that remind them of treats, which is one reason why people opt for dessert even after a filling meal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Anti-viral coating on face masks may kill coronavirus: Study

PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 07:45 PM IST
Experts say the action of the antiviral agent continues to work because it is unaffected by changes in the spike protein of the virus, which is the method by which coronavirus mutates.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Proper fit of face mask more important than material to protect against Covid-19(Photo by Pille-Riin Priske on Unsplash)
Proper fit of face mask more important than material to protect against Covid-19(Photo by Pille-Riin Priske on Unsplash)
health

Proper fit of face mask more important than material to protect against Covid-19

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 05:21 PM IST
Covid-19: The scientists have found that when fitted properly, N95 masks filtered more than 95 per cent of airborne particles, offering superior protection against coronavirus
READ FULL STORY
Close
Higher risk of heart disease for Type 2 diabetes' patients with blood sugar swings(Unsplash)
Higher risk of heart disease for Type 2 diabetes' patients with blood sugar swings(Unsplash)
health

Diabetes patients with swinging blood sugar levels at high risk of heart disease

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:16 PM IST
A new study has revealed that patients who suffer from Type 2 diabetes and often have swinging blood sugar levels are at an increased risk of suffering from heart diseases as well.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP