Masaba Gupta makes jaws drop with deadlifts as her ‘new fitness goals’

Sorting out our workout inspiration for the day, Indian designer Masaba Gupta brushed aside our weekend procrastinations to hit the gym with a glimpse of her own cardio exercise session. The diva was seen making jaws drop in awe with deadlifts as her “new fitness goals”.

Looking for a cardio exercise that is best for fat-burning and muscle-building? Take fitness inspiration from Masaba's latest workout session at the gym where she nailed deadlifts effortlessly.

Taking to her social media handle, Masaba shared a fitness video straight from her grind that featured her donning a black sports bra, teamed with a pair of black tights and a pair of black socks to ace the athleisure game. Pulling back her curly tresses with a hairband and into a high knot to keep them off her face during the robust workout session, Masaba bent to maintain a firm grip on a gigantic barbell and lifted it off the ground to the level of her hips, perpendicular to the floor and stayed in that position for a few seconds before putting the equipment back in place.

Masaba Gupta performs deadlifts at the gym (Instagram/masabagupta)

She captioned the video, “No matter how you feel - show up - setting some new fitness goals for myself (sic)” and punctuated it with star emojis.

Benefits:

A strength-training exercise, deadlifts target the gluteus maximus which in turn work on the hamstrings, quadriceps femoris and erector spinae. The bends and lifts in the compound exercise strengthens the muscles to help improve your body’s stability and size in the posterior chain.

This cardio exercise is best for fat-burning and muscle-building and just when we were procrastinating about exercising this weekend, Masaba’s deadlift video left us motivated for the rest of the day.

Precautions:

However, this challenging exercise is recommended only if you can perform it properly with conditioned arms, shoulders and back and if you have a great grip strength along with a super strong core. Bringing your inherent ego to the exercise is not worth it

