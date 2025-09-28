Medanta cardiologist explains how poor gut health can increase your risk of heart disease: ‘Diets that support…’

Gut wellness frequently headlines in the health discourse because of its extensive association with other organs and functions, such as the gut-brain axis or gut-immune axis. Likewise, these two-way relationships with the gut also include the heart. Heart attacks may strike out of blue, it is best to adhere to strict diets. (Pexels)

Dr Kartikeya Bhargava, senior director of cardiac care at Medanta – The Medicity, shared with HT Lifestyle that gut and heart are deeply interconnected. Any change in the gut's microbiome reflects in heart health too. He said, “Disruptions in the gut microbiome, the community of trillions of microorganisms living in our digestive tract, are increasingly being linked to cardiovascular disease (CVD), the leading cause of death worldwide.”

The cardiologist explained that, based on WHO data, 17.9 million heart-related deaths occur each year, which account for 32 per cent of all global deaths. Of these heart disease-related deaths, a major portion of the risk is also caused by gut-derived metabolites.

He added, “For example, trimethylamine N-oxide (TMAO), produced when gut bacteria digest nutrients such as choline and carnitine (found in red meat, eggs, and certain fish), has been shown to increase the risk of heart attack and stroke.”

Dr Kartikeya Bhargava shared a brief lowdown on the major impacts of gut on heart health and the recommended diet changes to protect the gut-heart axis. He noted, "Diets that support gut microbial diversity, particularly those rich in fibre and plant-based foods, have been shown to reduce blood pressure and cholesterol, thereby lowering cardiovascular risk.

How does poor gut health trouble your heart?

Some gut bacteria play a role in regulating blood pressure.(Freepik)

Here are the 3 ways poor gut health negatively impacts the heart, as shared by Dr Kartikeya Bhargava:

1. Metabolite production

Gut bacteria convert components of our diet into metabolites. Some, such as short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs), reduce inflammation, improve endothelial function, and support vascular health.

Others, like TMAO, promote atherosclerosis by increasing plaque formation in arteries.

2. Inflammation and immunity

An imbalance in the microbiome, known as dysbiosis, can trigger chronic low-grade inflammation.

Inflammation plays a central role in the development of atherosclerosis, meaning an unhealthy gut can indirectly raise cardiovascular risk.

3. Blood pressure regulation

Certain gut microbes influence blood pressure by affecting sodium absorption and producing SCFAs.

Dysbiosis has been linked to hypertension, a major risk factor for heart disease and stroke.

Foods and behaviours that support a healthy gut and heart

Fermented foods like yoghurt is recommended. (Unsplash)

A healthy lifestyle, including a good diet and adequate exercise, helps to keep the gut-heart axis safeguarded:

1. High-fibre diet

Whole grains, legumes, fruits, and vegetables feed beneficial gut bacteria, leading to SCFA production.

SCFAs help lower cholesterol and improve vascular flexibility.

2. Fermented foods

Yoghurt, kefir, kimchi, sauerkraut, and other fermented foods contain probiotics that enhance microbial diversity and stability.

A diverse microbiome is protective for both gut and heart health.

3. Limiting red and processed meats

These foods increase TMAO production, which is associated with higher cardiovascular risk.

Reducing intake can lower harmful metabolite levels.

4. Physical activity

Regular physical exercise increases microbial diversity, strengthens the gut barrier, and reduces inflammation, all of which provide additive protective effects for cardiovascular health.

So this establishes how important the gut-heart axis is. A diet catered to it not only supports improved digestion but also reduces serious risks like plaque build-up.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.