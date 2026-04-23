Metabolic reset and body transformation specialist shares 7 simple ways to boost your metabolism daily

In today’s fast-paced, sedentary lifestyle, maintaining a healthy metabolism has become increasingly challenging, prompting a growing need for simple, sustainable wellness solutions. In conversations with HT Lifestyle Nutritionist Kinita Kadakia Patel, metabolic reset and body transformation specialist, Meal Pyramid shared daily habits that can help you boost your metabolism. Simple ways to boost metabolism in daily life. (Unsplash)

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“In a world where desk jobs, long sedentary hours and unavailability of time due to busy lifestyles have become the norm, many people struggle with low energy levels and gradual weight gain,” said Nutritionist Kinita Kadakia Patel.

“Boosting metabolism often sounds like a complicated science, but the truth is, it’s not; it can easily be simplified. Making small but consistent lifestyle changes can result in making meaningful differences,” she added.