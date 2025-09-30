Michelin star Chef Vikas Khanna says he never skips breakfast even at 5 a.m.: Nutritionist tells why it's the best habit

India's world-famous Michelin star chef Vikas Khanna, who was once voted among New York's hottest chefs, remains fit as a fiddle at 53. In a new interview to FOX 5 NY, the 'MasterChef India' judge has revealed his golden wellness rules, and one of these is to never skip breakfast! Chef Vikas Khanna says he ensures eating a protein-rich breakfast with granola and eggs.

When host Natasha Verma asked him what's the first thing he eats in the morning, Vikas Khanna says, "Granola. Boiled eggs. I do very less milk as I don't feel very good if I drink too much milk in the morning like the way I used to drink in India. I'm addicted to coffee, and I also have a bowl of nuts. Everything is measured and kept in my fridge! Even if you call me at 5:00 a.m., I'm going to have my breakfast and leave the home. I'm very regimented in that. I don't leave home without eating something."

Benefits of eating breakfast every day

Nutritionist Neha Ranglani approves Vikas Khanna's habit of never skipping breakfast. “Having breakfast helps to stabilise blood sugar levels in the morning, kickstart metabolism, improve brain function and gut health, as well as regulate hormones,” Ranglani tells Health Shots.

Reasons you should have breakfast daily:

Blood sugar stability: Overnight, your body is fasting. Skipping breakfast prolongs that fast and can lead to cortisol spikes, blood sugar dips, and energy crashes later in the day. Eating a balanced breakfast anchors your blood sugar, keeping you calm and focused.

Metabolism kickstart: A nourishing breakfast signals to your body that fuel is available, supporting thyroid function, balanced hormones, and fat metabolism.

Brain function: Your brain runs on glucose. A protein-rich breakfast ensures better memory, concentration, and productivity throughout the day.

Gut health: Eating in the morning stimulates digestive enzymes and sets the tone for healthy digestion and elimination.

Hormone regulation: Breakfast influences leptin and ghrelin, the hormones that control hunger and satiety. When you skip it, cravings later in the day intensify.

What is the best time for breakfast? Neha Ranglani says ideally a person should eat within 60–90 minutes of waking up to stabilise blood sugar and cortisol rhythm.

Vikas Khanna loves iced coffee

Breakfast aside, Vikas Khanna says his fridge is always stocked with granola, nuts, fruits (berries only), eggs, coffee and milk. His favourite form of coffee? "Even if it's snowing, I have to drink iced coffee. Horrible, but I love it."

Does he ever have a cheat meal? "No, not much. Because I do a lot of tastings in the restaurant. In a way, I call that a cheat meal because I would eat 16 to 18 ounces of meal just tasting it. And this are high sodium, high fat meals... but you've got to taste everything that is being served, right?"

As much as the fragrance of food on New York and Indian streets may smell inviting, Vikas Khanna - the man behind New York's Bungalow restaurant - says he doesn't get drawn to indulgences like that.

"I feel that it's important to have a mind control in a city of this abundance. You need to be very mindful of what you're consuming. Eating in restaurants is amazing. But of course cooking a homemade meal is the best for your body and mind!"

Vikas Khanna shares his fitness routine

When host Natasha Verma asks him how he stays skinny despite being surrounded by so much food, Vikas Khanna says, "How do I stay skinny? I'm extremely disciplined, which is very hard for people to believe — how I count everything I do. It's because I do one thing at a time. That's why I don't expand (my restaurant business). I don't do much stuff. It's just staying very true to what I do. That gives you the liberty to have a certain discipline. Rituals are important to me... the ritual of working out or it could be just push-ups or something."

He also mentions the importance of a healthy diet, agreeing with the host that abs are made in the kitchen.

For fitness, he loves to run and prefers riding the bike.

He reveals: "I've not taken a subway for I don't know how many years now. I bike everywhere in the city."