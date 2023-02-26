National Protein Day: Everyday tips for healthy protein consumption

Protein is an essential macronutrient that plays a vital role in building and repairing tissues, regulating hormones, and supporting a healthy immune system. While it is important to consume enough protein, it is also crucial to ensure that the sources of protein are healthy and nutritious. Despite its many benefits, many people struggle to consume enough protein in their diet, which can lead to a host of health problems. That's why National Protein Day is an excellent opportunity to focus on incorporating more high-quality protein into your daily routine. Whether you're a vegetarian, vegan, or meat-eater, there are plenty of delicious and healthy protein-rich foods to choose from. (Also read: Protein power: Check out these best sources of protein for a morning boost )

On National Protein Day, Soumava Sengupta, CEO, BUILD., shared some tips with HT Lifestyle for healthy protein consumption.

1. Choose lean protein sources: Lean protein sources such as chicken, turkey, fish, and legumes are excellent options for healthy protein consumption. They are low in saturated fat and provide important nutrients like iron, zinc, and vitamin B12.

2. Incorporate plant-based proteins: Plant-based proteins such as tofu, tempeh, nuts, and seeds are great sources of protein for vegetarians and vegans. They are also typically high in fibre and other important nutrients.

3. Don't forget about eggs: Eggs are an excellent source of protein, as well as vitamin D, vitamin B12, and choline. Aim to incorporate eggs into your diet in a variety of ways, such as scrambled, hard-boiled, or in omelettes.

4. Use protein powder wisely: Protein powder/whey proteins can be a convenient way to add protein to your diet, but it is important to choose a high-quality, minimally processed brand. Additionally, be mindful of added sugars and other additives in protein powders.

5. Balance your meals: When planning meals, aim to include a source of protein, carbohydrates, and healthy fats. This will not only help ensure that you are getting enough protein but also help keep you feeling full and satisfied.

6. Snack smart: Snacks can be a great opportunity to sneak in some extra protein. Some healthy protein-packed snack options include Greek yogurt, string cheese, and hummus with veggies.

7. Watch your portions: While protein is important, it is also important not to overdo it. Aim for a portion size of about 3-4 ounces of lean protein per meal.

8. Stay hydrated: Drinking enough water is important for overall health, including proper digestion and absorption of nutrients like protein. Aim to drink at least 8 cups of water per day.

Incorporating healthy protein sources into your diet is essential for overall health and wellness. By choosing lean protein sources, incorporating plant-based proteins, and balancing your meals, you can ensure that you are getting enough protein to support your body's needs.

Additionally, snacking smart and watching your portions can help you avoid overdoing it on protein. With these everyday tips for healthy protein consumption, you can feel confident that you are providing your body with the nutrients it needs to thrive.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter