National Raisin Day 2024: Start your day with raisin water in summer to reap these incredible benefits

Feeling tired, low on energy or constipated in summer? Raisins or kishmish water is the answer to all your health woes as the mercury climbs up. A storehouse of fibre, antioxidants, and micronutrients, raisin water with their cooling properties can help keep dehydration away and maintain electrolyte balance. Soaking a handful of raisins in water overnight. In the morning blend the mix into a smooth paste. Strain to remove any impurity and enjoy it chilled. The refreshing drink helps boost digestion, release toxins from the body and nourish it with important nutrients and antioxidants. (Also read: Drink saunf and mishri water on empty stomach for these wonderful benefits) National Raisin Day is celebrated annually on April 30. Drinking raisin water on an empty stomach during summer can provide several wonderful benefits.

Raisins can be brighten up your summer mornings and boost your stamina and energy levels. They also help keep up the immunity as they are packed with antioxidants, minerals and vitamins. The fibre content in them makes sure to regulate your bowel movements. However, it's important to moderate your intake, as too much of this sweet drink can raise your blood sugar levels.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

National Raisin Day is celebrated annually on April 30. Drinking raisin water on an empty stomach during summer can provide several wonderful benefits. Dr. Rohini Patil, MBBS & Nutritionist Founder Of Nutracy Lifestyle in an interview with HT Digital shares reasons to have raisin water this summer.

Why you should have raisin water on empty stomach

1. Source of natural sugars: Raisins are a good source of natural sugars, which can provide a quick energy boost, they're low in fat and sodium but high in fibre, which helps keep your digestion in check and prevents constipation.

2. Packed with antioxidants: Raisins are also packed with antioxidants, which protect your body from certain health problems. When you soak raisins in water, all these good things get mixed in, making it a nutritious drink.

3. A nutritious beverage: Drinking raisin water, made by soaking raisins in water, can help hydrate the body during the hot summer months. The minerals and nutrients from the raisins are infused into the water, making it a nutritious beverage.

4. Regulate bowel movement: Raisin water may also have a mild laxative effect due to the fibre content, which can help regulate bowel movement. Including raisin water in your daily routine can improve your overall health by providing natural and convenient hydration and support for your digestive system.

5. Natural cooling properties: And here's a cool thing – drinking raisin water might help you stay cool in the summer heat, because of its natural cooling properties.