Natural and creative ways to beat stress: From overwhelmed to recharged

From a medical standpoint, stress is a natural physiological response — our body's way of dealing with challenges but when it becomes chronic and unmanaged, it can lead to a range of health issues, from insomnia and digestive problems to anxiety, depression and cardiovascular disease. Ditch the Chaos: Yoga, fresh air and a sketchpad might be your best therapy yet.(Image by Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Neerja Chandna Peters, Founder of Duende the Studio and member of Eastern Foundation of Art and Culture in India, shared, “As a doctor, I see how easily stress can become a silent contributor to many physical and mental health conditions when overlooked but as an artist, I also understand the deeply personal and emotional dimension of stress. I believe that managing it isn't just about treatment, it's about self-awareness and expression.”

She opined, “Creative outlets can be powerful tools for healing. Whether it's painting, playing music, writing, or simply appreciating art, these experiences help us process emotions and reconnect with ourselves. That said, the foundation always begins with a healthy lifestyle: balanced nutrition, regular physical activity and adequate sleep.”

Dr Neerja Chandna Peters advised, “Eliminating habits like smoking or excessive alcohol use is essential, they often mask stress rather than relieve it. Nature also plays a therapeutic role. A simple walk outdoors, watching a sunset, or tending to a garden can quiet the mind. Breathing exercises, Yoga and mindfulness techniques offer calm and clarity amidst the chaos.”

She added, “I also encourage people to engage in any form of creative expression. You don’t have to be a professional artist to benefit — just picking up a brush, writing a few lines, or playing with colours can help release inner tension and unlock new perspectives.”

The expert concluded, “Finally, emotional support is vital. Whether it's talking to a friend or seeking professional counseling, reaching out can make all the difference. There’s no shame in seeking help in fact, it’s one of the most courageous things you can do for your well-being.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.