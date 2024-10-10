Navratri is a nine-night Hindu festival and during this time, many devotees observe a fast, abstaining from certain foods, including onion and garlic. While the primary reason for this avoidance is rooted in spiritual beliefs, there are also some scientific underpinnings that support this practice. Navratri 2024: Why we don’t eat onion, garlic during Navratri? Experts share scientific reasons (Photo by Tía Clara)

Spiritual Beliefs

Tamasic Nature: According to Hindu philosophy, onion, and garlic are considered "tamasic" foods, which are believed to induce lethargy, ignorance, and negative emotions.

According to Hindu philosophy, onion, and garlic are considered "tamasic" foods, which are believed to induce lethargy, ignorance, and negative emotions. Purity and Devotion: The fast is seen as a time for spiritual purification and increased devotion to the divine. Avoiding these foods is believed to help maintain a state of purity and focus.

In Ayurveda, onion and garlic are classified as rajasic and tamasic foods, which means they can disrupt mental clarity, emotional balance, and spiritual well-being. Rajasic foods are known to stimulate excessive energy and restlessness, while tamasic foods are believed to promote lethargy and confusion hence, as a result, onions and garlic are thought to increase carnal energy and produce heat within the body, which may make it difficult to prioritise tasks and focus on spiritual goals.

People keeping the fast should avoid garlic, onion, masoor dal and brinjal as they are considered tamsik food(File Photo)

This can lead to distractions, emotional imbalances, and even physical fatigue during Navratri, which is a sacred time dedicated to spiritual purity, mindfulness, and inner peace. Hence, many people choose to avoid these foods to maintain their "Sattva" or sense of purity and balance.

Scientific Perspectives

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Subrata Das, HOD - Internal Medicine and Diabetology at Sakra World Hospital in Bengaluru, shared, “Garlic and onions are members of the allium family and contain sulfur compounds, which have antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant qualities. These sulfur-containing chemicals have been shown to strengthen immunity, promote heart health, and facilitate digestion. They do, nevertheless, also stimulate the neural system.”

He revealed, "By activating the nerve system, onion and garlic can enhance stress, excitement, and agitation, interrupting mental serenity. Also, any person allergic to onion and garlic should avoid having it. This stimulation, according to Ayurveda, aggravates the ‘Pitta’ dosha, which controls body temperature, metabolism, and digestion. An unbalanced Pitta can cause hormonal imbalances, gastrointestinal disorders, and increased awareness, which can cause restlessness and emotional instability."

During Navratri, self-control, focus, and the purification of both body and mind are emphasised and as part of this process, many people follow a sattvic diet, which consists of light, pure, and easily digestible foods that promote clarity, calmness, and spiritual growth. Dr Subrata Das explained, “Sattvic foods allow the body to detoxify and heal itself, as the energy usually spent on digestion is redirected toward repairing the body and mind. Consuming onion and garlic during this time is believed to disrupt this process by overstimulating the body and disturbing the energy flow of the central chakra. This disturbance can block spiritual progress and interfere with the mental calmness that is sought during fasting and prayer.”

Consuming onion and garlic during this time is believed to disrupt this process by overstimulating the body and disturbing the energy flow of the central chakra. (Karolina Grabowska)

He elaborated, “Onions and garlic are known to induce gastrointestinal pain, including bloating, flatulence, and acidity, in addition to their spiritual implications. These meals may cause the body to overheat, which may exacerbate digestive problems when fasting or following a more restricted diet, such as that followed during Navratri. People can improve their immunity, metabolism, skin health, and ability to cleanse their systems, as well as control their emotional well-being, by eschewing foods high in onion and garlic and instead choosing sattvic foods. The core of Navratri fasting is developing spiritual purity, peace, and balance, all of which are aided by this diet.”

Bringing her expertise to the same, Dr Rajeshwari Panda, Head of the Dietetics Department at Medicover Hospital in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, asserted that while spiritual beliefs are central to Navratri practices, some scientific evidence supports the avoidance of onion and garlic during this time -

Digestive Health: Onion and garlic can be strong-smelling and can sometimes cause digestive discomfort or heartburn. Avoiding them during a fasting period can help alleviate these issues.

Onion and garlic can be strong-smelling and can sometimes cause digestive discomfort or heartburn. Avoiding them during a fasting period can help alleviate these issues. Seasonal Changes: Navratri often coincides with seasonal changes, which can affect digestion and overall health. A lighter diet, excluding potentially irritating foods like onion and garlic, can be beneficial during these times.

Navratri often coincides with seasonal changes, which can affect digestion and overall health. A lighter diet, excluding potentially irritating foods like onion and garlic, can be beneficial during these times. Blood Sugar Control: Some studies suggest that onion and garlic might affect blood sugar levels. For those with diabetes or those monitoring their blood sugar, avoiding these foods during a fasting period can be prudent.

Dr Rajeshwari Panda opined, “It's important to note that these are general considerations and individual tolerances may vary. If you have specific health concerns or dietary restrictions, it's always advisable to consult with a healthcare professional before making significant changes to your diet.”

She concluded, “Ultimately, the decision to avoid onion and garlic during Navratri is primarily a personal one, guided by individual beliefs and dietary preferences. While there may be some scientific rationale behind this practice, the deeper significance lies in its spiritual and cultural context.”