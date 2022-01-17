Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
health

Neha Kakkar's self love tip with Yoga inspo makes Rohanpreet Singh go ‘awww’

Neha Kakkar brushes aside Monday blues, drops self love advice with fitness motivation to perform Yoga's Accomplished Pose or Siddhasana | Check out the viral picture with health benefits of the exercise inside
Neha Kakkar's self love tip with Yoga inspo makes Rohanpreet Singh go ‘awww’  (Instagram/nehakakkar)
Updated on Jan 17, 2022 03:44 PM IST
ByZarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

Even if you are far from nailing your New Year 2022's fitness resolutions, you need to start somewhere and if you ask Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar, she might suggest you to begin with self love and Yoga's Accomplished Pose or Siddhasana. Brushing aside our Monday blues, Neha's self love advice with a fitness motivation to perform Siddhasana not only inspired health enthusiasts to jump out of bed and hit the grind but also made hubby Rohanpreet Singh go “awww”.

Taking to her social media handle, Neha recently shared a picture that gave fans a glimpse of her intense exercise session from her living room. Donning a black half sleeves T-shirt, teamed with a pair of matching tights, Neha left her silky tresses open down her back as she sat on a Yoga mat with her back to the camera.

Seated with her legs crosses, one hand resting on her knee and the other raising a victory sign for the camera, Neha performed Siddhasana. She shared in the caption, “Love Yourself like you Love your Lover! - Neha Kakkar #NehaKakkarQuotes (sic).”

Quick to respond, Rohan commented, “Awwww.. My Love (sic)” and punctuated it with a red heart emoji.

Rohanpreet Singh's comment on Neha Kakkar's Instagram picture   (Instagram/nehakakkar)

 

Method to nail Siddhasana:

This is the most easy pose of Yoga where you sit cross-legged with eyes closed deep in meditation and hands resting on your knees. Sit with your toes tucked into your thighs and set your feet side by side while keeping your knees wide and eyes closed in a meditative pose to ace the seated asana.

Benefits of Siddhasana:

Siddhasana or Yoga’s Accomplished pose or Siddhi's pose is ideal position for meditating. It is excellent for increasing flexibility in hips and groin/inner thigh muscles.

It not only opens the practitioner’s hips, chest and shoulders but also lengthens the spine, improves posture, stretches the front of the ankles, strengthens calf muscles, activates the chakras, keeps the mind alert, reduces stress and anxiety and helps to balance the activities of the reproductive organs.

