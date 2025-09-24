Neurologist explains why some men want to pee constantly while driving: 4 things to know

Did you know driving-related stress can impact our bodies in various ways, including our urinary system? If you're experiencing urinary urgency or other urinary issues related to driving, Dr Sudhir Kumar, a neurologist at Apollo Hospitals Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, has explained why driving can actually increase urinary urgency and frequency in some people. Also read | Do you pee often or hardly ever? Here’s what your urine can tell about your health According to Dr Sudhir Kumar, a neurologist, stress from driving can amplify urinary urgency and frequency due to several factors. (Freepik)

Dr Kumar took to X on September 24, and wrote, “Does driving-related stress increase urinary urgency and frequency in people suffering from benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH)? The answer is yes.” According to him: “Driving stress doesn’t worsen the prostate itself but can amplify urinary urgency and frequency in men with BPH through stress hormones, pelvic posture, and heightened bladder sensitivity.”

Sharing 'possible mechanisms' behind driving-related stress increasing urinary urgency and frequency, Dr Kumar said:

1. Stress and sympathetic nervous system activation

“Stress (like navigating traffic, time pressure, or road rage) activates the sympathetic nervous system. This can increase detrusor (bladder muscle) overactivity and make urgency/frequency worse. In BPH, where bladder emptying is already impaired, this aggravation is more noticeable,” Dr Kumar said.

2. Posture and mechanical factors

He added, “Sitting for long periods (as during driving) increases pelvic congestion and can worsen lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS). A full bladder + prolonged sitting may make urgency feel stronger.”

3. Attention and perception

“When people are stressed, they become more aware of body sensations, including bladder filling. This can make urgency seem more pressing,” Dr Kumar shared.

4. Fluid and caffeine intake

He concluded, “Drivers often consume tea, coffee, or energy drinks to stay alert, which can act as bladder irritants and diuretics, compounding the urgency/frequency.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.