Walked into a room and forgot why? Neurologist explains real reason for your forgetfulness and how to fix it

Your ability to memorise and recall information is a practical function that gets you through the day. But there are times when your memory feels a little rusty, as simple as walking into a room and forgetting why you were there in the first place or forgetting keys, misplacing socks. Occasional forgetfulness may be normal, but when it persists, it becomes a cause for worry.



ALSO READ: Neurologist shares 10 serious signs you should never ignore: From trembling hands to headaches with vomiting Ever happened when you walked into a room and forgot why you went there, there's actual valid reason. (Picture credit: Freepik)

Let's understand the science behind memory loss and how to improve it. HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Shishir Pandey, consultant neurologist at Kailash Hospital, Greater Noida. He acknowledged that these memory lapses can be traced back to both neurological components and personal lifestyle choices. But before we dive into the causes, where does forgetting stand in neuroscience? Does it have any purpose?

Forgetfulness has ‘evolutionary' benefits Yes, most of the time, it gets a bad rep as crystal clear memory is seen as ideal. Terms like ‘photographic memory’ are praised as the ability to recall information with astute precision is much sought after. However, surprisingly, forgetting actually has its own benefits. How?



The neurologist shared a detailed reasoning, “Forgetting serves as a brain function that has evolutionary advantages, according to neuroscience research. The brain uses its filtering system to assess incoming information, which results in its selection of vital data while it discards less important insights throughout daily activities.”

Forgetfulness is not all bad. It helps the brain maintain focus by making space for relevant information instead of holding on to repetitive memories. So, occasional forgetfulness in daily life is not necessarily a cause for concern.