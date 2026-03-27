Walked into a room and forgot why? Neurologist explains real reason for your forgetfulness and how to fix it
Do you forget things often? Memory lapses are not bad all the time as the neurologist describes it as a natural and necessary function.
Your ability to memorise and recall information is a practical function that gets you through the day. But there are times when your memory feels a little rusty, as simple as walking into a room and forgetting why you were there in the first place or forgetting keys, misplacing socks. Occasional forgetfulness may be normal, but when it persists, it becomes a cause for worry.
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Let's understand the science behind memory loss and how to improve it. HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Shishir Pandey, consultant neurologist at Kailash Hospital, Greater Noida. He acknowledged that these memory lapses can be traced back to both neurological components and personal lifestyle choices. But before we dive into the causes, where does forgetting stand in neuroscience? Does it have any purpose?
Forgetfulness has ‘evolutionary' benefits
Yes, most of the time, it gets a bad rep as crystal clear memory is seen as ideal. Terms like ‘photographic memory’ are praised as the ability to recall information with astute precision is much sought after. However, surprisingly, forgetting actually has its own benefits. How?
The neurologist shared a detailed reasoning, “Forgetting serves as a brain function that has evolutionary advantages, according to neuroscience research. The brain uses its filtering system to assess incoming information, which results in its selection of vital data while it discards less important insights throughout daily activities.”
Forgetfulness is not all bad. It helps the brain maintain focus by making space for relevant information instead of holding on to repetitive memories. So, occasional forgetfulness in daily life is not necessarily a cause for concern.
What causes people to forget?
Now let's take a closer look at the factors that drive memory lapses. The neurologist listed these:
- Memory decay: Memory decay happens when neural connections between brain cells that store information become weaker through time when people stop studying information.
- Interference: Interference occurs when new information replaces existing memories or makes them harder to recall.
- Stress and fatigue: Stress and fatigue result from high cortisol levels, which prevent the brain from creating and accessing new memories.
- Lack of attention: The brain needs full concentration to create memories during the learning process, as any distractions will impair this ability.
- Sleep deprivation: Deep sleep serves an essential function by helping to maintain memory functions.
Forgetting keys normal?
Among the many things people forget on a daily basis, misplacing keys or forgetting names often top the list. However, the neurologist assured that these occurrences are a standard part of cognitive functioning. Your brain does not deem every piece of information important enough to store, which is why it sometimes lets go of less important or minor details.
When is memory lapse a concern?
Mild forgetfulness is common, but when patterns are observed, then reaching medical attention is a must. Here are some of the warning signs the neurologist mentioned:
- Frequently forgetting important conversations or newly acquired information.
- Difficulty carrying out regular daily activities.
- Trouble navigating tasks one is already familiar with.
- Difficulty understanding spoken language or selecting appropriate words.
- Noticeable changes in the ability to evaluate situations and make decisions.
- Repeatedly asking questions or needing constant clarification.
- Memory problems that disrupt normal day-to-day functioning.
Dr Pandey reminded it is important to assess the symptoms, checking for alzheimer's disease and mild cognitive impairment.
Strategies to improve memory
The neurologist urged prioritising quality sleep, saying, “Sleep for 7 to 8 hours to allow memory consolidation to occur.”
Along with this, he also recommended engaging in puzzles, reading or learning new things.
To improve memorisation, Dr Pandey suggested using techniques like repetition and association to connect new information with existing knowledge for better recall.
Regular physical activity also helps boost blood circulation to memory-related areas of the brain. Lastly, he recommended eating foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants for good brain health.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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