Neurosurgeon shares 10 reasons why ‘you need to supplement protein’: Keep brain sharp and active, prevent muscle loss

Did you know inadequate protein intake can lead to muscle weakness, particularly in the spine, which can cause back pain and mobility issues? Or that protein can impact your mood, cognitive function, and overall brain health? US neurosurgeon Dr Steven Spitz shared some insights on the importance of protein for brain and spine health in an Instagram post on February 24. Ensure you're getting enough protein in your diet to support brain and spine health. (Freepik)

He shared how protein helps maintain muscle mass and strength, particularly in the spine. In his post, Dr Spitz listed 'top 10 reasons to supplement protein':

'Your spine isn’t just bones — it’s built on protein'

1. “Your brain needs protein too. Neurons rely on proteins to communicate, repair damage, and keep your brain sharp (so maybe rethink that all-carb diet),” he said.

2. “Your spine isn’t just bones — it’s built on protein. Collagen, the most abundant protein in the body, makes up your spinal discs and connective tissues,” he added.

3. According to Dr Spitz, “Surgery = trauma. Protein = recovery. After any major surgery, your body needs extra protein to heal muscles, tissues, and even your brain.”

4. “Protein keeps your nerves firing. Neurotransmitters (like dopamine and serotonin) are made from amino acids, the building blocks of protein,” he added.

5. “Sleep-deprived neurosurgeons rely on coffee. Your body relies on protein. Protein helps regulate metabolism, immune function, and muscle repair — kind of important if you like staying alive,” Dr Spitz said.

‘Protein keeps your muscles and balance in check’

6. He added, “Your brain is 60 percent fat, but don’t forget the protein. Enzymes that power brain function and memory formation are protein-based.”

7. “Skipping protein? Enjoy your chronic pain. Low protein intake can lead to muscle weakness and joint issues — bad news for anyone with a spine (which is everyone),” Dr Spitz said.

8. “Protein helps prevent the ‘old person shuffle'. Sarcopenia (age-related muscle loss) is real, and eating enough protein keeps your muscles and balance in check,” he added.

9. Dr Spitz further shared, “Protein helps control post-op swelling. It plays a key role in reducing inflammation, which means faster recovery after surgery or injury.”

10. He concluded, “Brains, spines, muscles — it’s all protein-dependent. If you want to stay strong, sharp, and mobile for life, make sure protein is on your plate.”

Would you like more information on protein-rich foods or tips for incorporating protein into your diet?

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.