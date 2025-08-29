Neurosurgeon shares top 3 important things you can do to recover from a sleepless night: Try to go to bed at this time

In an August 26 Instagram video, Dr Brian Hoeflinger, a neurosurgeon, discussed the impact of sleep deprivation on emotional regulation, specifically highlighting how lack of sleep can lead to heightened irritability and emotional distress. He explained that his phenomenon is attributed to the amygdala, the brain's emotional centre, becoming overactive when sleep-deprived. Also read | World Sleep Day: Expert-backed tips on how you can get the best night's sleep One night of poor sleep or missed sleep can have a significant impact on your emotional state the next day,(Unsplash)

To mitigate these effects, Dr Hoeflinger suggested three key strategies for the following day: maintaining hydration to combat fatigue, seeking natural light to regulate the sleep-wake cycle, and adhering to one's regular bedtime rather than napping or going to bed early. He wrote in his caption, “Three important things that you can do to help recover from a sleepless night.”

Sleep plays a crucial role in regulating your emotions

Dr Hoeflinger explained in this video he posted, “Did you know that one night of poor sleep or missed sleep can lead you to be irritable and emotionally distressed the next day? Well, research says it's true. And here's why. There's a part of our brain called the amygdala. That is the emotional headquarters of our brain. And this structure, as you would guess, is particularly sensitive to lack of sleep. In essence, sleep deprivation allows the amygdala to overreact to things that it normally wouldn't react to.”

How to recover from sleepless nights?

He added, “So, here are three things that you can do the following day to help. Firstly, stay hydrated, which helps fight the fatigue. Number two, get natural light or better yet, sunlight, which helps regulate your sleep wake cycle. And lastly, try to go to bed at your usual time instead of taking a nap or trying to go to bed early. So, I try to follow those three simple steps the next day. And I can't say that I feel particularly irritable or emotional, but obviously that's my perspective. I wonder if I asked the people around me what they would have to say.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.