New research gives multivitamin hype a reality check: They don't make you healthier or increase life span

Multivitamins are all anyone can rave about. They have been the talk of the town, with people popping the colorful pills to boost their physical vitality. Put on a pedestal, multivitamins are seen as magical, tiny pills that have the potential to bridge nutritional gaps. Claimed to benefit health and reduce the chance of chronic illness, new research has, however, wrecked the shrine of frenzied fascination for multivitamins. In one of the longest research studies undertaken, the National Cancer Institute refuted these ‘supposed’ benefits of multivitamins. The findings, published in JAMA Network Open, lacked proper evidence to support popular beliefs regarding multivitamins. The study included more than 390,000 healthy Americans, tracking their multivitamin usage and comparing the effects on users and non-users. Multivitamins are doing more harm than good.

The biggest irony

Multivitamins are consumed to improve health and lower the risk of life-threatening diseases. Interestingly, researchers found that frequent multivitamin users had a slightly higher mortality rate. Although the difference was small, multivitamins barely improved the quality of life. The participants, who belonged to diverse age groups, genders, and lifestyles, did not experience any significant benefits from multivitamins, contradicting the claims made in loud advertisements.

Clever Marketing

It is particularly shocking for Americans, despite the strong branding of multivitamins as health boosters. Ads promoted them as a blueprint for a healthy life and even labeled them as an ‘insurance policy’ for good health. By leveraging fear-based marketing that catered to insecurities about dwindling health, and coupled with the bandwagon effect of widespread acceptance, marketers were able to connect with consumers on a subconscious level. No wonder the sales skyrocketed. However, nutritionists were always skeptical of these magic pills and questioned how these synthetic pills could capture the natural nutrients of whole foods.

Don’t generalise

Multivitamins’ bad rep doesn't need to antagonise other supplements. Certain groups like pregnant women and older adults with a restricted diet, may benefit from specific types of multivitamins, although strictly under doctor’s supervision. However, the study uncovered that regular pill intake for healthy adults yields no positive results and does not extend lifespan.

Good lifestyle is irreplaceable

There’s no shortcut for hard work. To achieve good health, one needs to be mindful of their lifestyle by eating healthy, exercising, and not smoking. A healthy routine has a higher probability of extending lifespan.