NHS surgeon explains why miso soup is great for your gut health and weight loss: ‘You feel fuller sooner and longer…’

Are you looking for a power-packed, nutrient-dense addition to your diet? Especially if weight loss and good health are among your top health goals? Miso soup, a classic from Japanese cuisine, might just be what your diet needs. Dr Karan Rajan, a UK-based NHS surgeon and health content creator, revealed in a November 9 Instagram post about the countless benefits of miso soup. Miso soup is helpful for someone trying to lose weight. (Picture credit: Freepik)

ALSO READ: Fitness trainer reveals 5 things that made her weight loss journey easier: Walk a lot, fix sleep and more

He reacted to another content creator's clip about their weight-loss journey, losing 10 pounds in a month by drinking miso soup every morning.

And indeed, Dr Ranjan confirmed that miso soup may support weight loss, as it is closely tied to gut health. A balanced gut health ensures your appetite is well-regulated and, in turn, makes your weight management sustainable.

Good for gut health

Dr Ranjan explained that soybeans are used to make miso. “When soybeans are fermented to make miso, the soy proteins are partially digested into fermented soy peptides, and when they reach the colon, your gut bacteria can ferment them even more, producing faster activation of fullness hormones like GLP-1, PYY, and CCK, potentially making you feel fuller sooner and longer, even at a low-calorie load,"he elaborated.

This means miso helps to activate the fullness hormones in your body, like GLP-1, PYY and CCK. These hormones let you know that you are full, helping you eat less and manage your appetite for longer. It is particularly beneficial as the calorie intake is naturally reduced.

Probiotic, prebiotic and postbiotic effects

The fermentation process of soybeans is incredible, as it helps to change the carbs present in it for the better. “The same fermentation process also turns soy carbohydrates into prebiotics,” Dr Ranjan revealed. Even though miso may not have enough fibre, the probiotic compounds, Dr Ranjan noted, still help the healthy gut bacteria grow.

Further, it is also an all-rounder, multitasking as a probiotic, prebiotic and postbiotic. It also helps to introduce good bacteria into your system, according to Dr Ranjan.

How to maximise nutrition further?

Miso soup's nutritional benefits can be enhanced. Dr Ranjan suggested a technique to do so. Stir the miso paste into water that's below boiling temperature. “This is one reason that traditional Japanese meals often start with miso. It is filling, low in calories, and it turns on the body's 'I' have had enough switch' early on,” Dr Ranjan shed light on the traditional recognition of miso's value.

The stirring technique allows the live probiotics created during fermentation to stay preserved, helping you get gut-friendly and immune-supporting benefits.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.