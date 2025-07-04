Nutrition coach who lost 11 kg shares 5 signs your calorie deficit is actually working: 'You're not crashing at 3 pm'

Crystal Clardy, a nutrition coach, underwent a weight loss transformation, shedding 11 kilos. Her Instagram profile is dedicated to sharing weight loss tips and strategies, especially for women over 30. From practical calorie-deficit advice to effective workout routines, Crystal’s page is a valuable resource filled with actionable, easy-to-follow guidance. Know the signs that your calorie deficit is fast tracking your weight loss journey.(istockphoto)

On April 6, Crystal shared an Instagram post explaining how calorie-deficit shows up in the body. “If these things are happening,⁣ your deficit’s doing exactly what it’s supposed to and you need to keep your hands off the damn dial,” she wrote. Also read | Woman who lost 35 kg in 7 months lists 10 ‘healthy’ foods you should stop eating for weight loss: ‘Avoid brown bread’

1. Your clothes are fitting better.

⁣No, the scale isn’t broken.⁣ Your body’s getting smaller, tighter, and preparing you for a whoosh on the scale, in good time.⁣ Just hang tight.⁣

2. You’re a little hungry but not feral.

⁣Hunger is part of the deal.⁣ If you’re not eyeing your dog’s dish with a twinge of jealousy, you’re fine.⁣

3. You’re not crashing at 3 PM and feeling fatigued and tired for the rest of the day.

Energy is steady, you feel capable, and you’re not questioning your life choices.⁣

4. You look forward to working out.

⁣You might not be setting world records, but you’re still strong, moving well, and not crying between sets.⁣ Also read | Woman who dropped 49 kilos, shares 5 habits that ‘melted fat right off' her body

5. Your sleep cycle has become steady and healthy.

No 2 AM fridge raids, no post-workout death spirals; your body is actually coping just fine.⁣

Crystal further added, “If all of this is happening and you’re still panicking because the scale is being dramatic?⁣ Breathe.⁣ Stay consistent.⁣ Don’t change a damn thing.⁣ Your whoosh is coming.⁣ Don’t delay it by quitting or trying to rush the process.⁣”

How calorie deficit works?

In a 2024 interview with HT Lifestyle, HT Lifestyle, Tanya Khanna, nutritionist and yoga trainer at Alyve Health explained how calorie deficit works, “A calorie deficit occurs when the number of calories you consume is less than the amount your body requires to maintain its current weight. Calories are the energy your body needs to perform essential functions like breathing, digestion, and physical activity. When you provide fewer calories than your body expends, it turns to stored fat for energy, resulting in weight loss.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.