Nutritionist calls ‘curd water liquid gold for your health’; says it is good for gut, heart, skin: Don't throw, drink it

Ever opened the curd container at your home and seen a yellowish watery layer on the top? Often, people think that the water means the curd has spoiled, or they just throw away the water. However, according to Rajat Jain, clinical and sports nutritionist, diabetes educator, this water packs in loads of health benefits that you are missing out on. This one simple thing - curd water - you’ve been discarding could’ve boosted your nutrition every single day. So from now on, stir it, sip it.(Shutterstock)

In a post shared on July 6, the nutritionist shared a picture of a bowl of curd with the water separated on the side and asked, “Should you have it (curd water) or throw it?” Let's find out.

The hidden health benefits of curd water

“Ever opened a box of curd and seen that yellowish watery layer on top? Most people either drain it out or think it’s spoiled. But here’s the truth: That yellow liquid is called whey, and trust me, it’s liquid gold for your health,” the nutritionist stressed.

Explaining the science behind this water formation, Rajat stressed that it forms naturally when curd or yoghurt sits for a while. “It’s not a sign of spoilage; it’s just the water-soluble part of milk that holds some of the most powerful nutrients,” he added.

Health benefits of whey

So the next time you see it, don’t throw it away, stir it back in, the nutritionist suggested. Let's find out the health benefits this whey is loaded with:

High-quality protein: It helps build and repair muscles.

It helps build and repair muscles. Calcium and phosphorus: They help build strong bones.

They help build strong bones. Potassium: Supports heart and nerve function.

Supports heart and nerve function. Zinc and copper: Great for immunity and skin.

Great for immunity and skin. Probiotics: Excellent for gut health.

“This one simple thing you’ve been discarding could’ve boosted your nutrition every single day. So from now on, stir it, sip it, mix it in. Just don’t waste it. Your body (and bones) will thank you,” the nutritionist added in the end.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.