Oprah Winfrey opens up on why her GLP-1 weight loss medication became lifelong choice: ‘If I stop the weight comes back'

Oprah Winfrey, best known for her iconic talk show that ran for 25 years, has once again found herself in the spotlight, this time for her dramatic and much-discussed weight loss transformation. After struggling with excess weight for years, the media mogul has been candid about her journey, including her decision to use GLP-1 weight loss medications to manage her health. (Also read: Cardiologist with over 16+ years of experience explains how a ‘cup of coffee’ can support weight loss, heart health ) Oprah Winfrey opens up about struggles with weight and genetic factors in obesity. (Instagram)

Oprah reflects on weight loss transformation and challenges with GLP-1 medications

In a December 30 interview with People, Oprah reflected on how her life has changed since starting GLP-1 medication nearly two and a half years ago. She described the experience as deeply liberating. “The fact that there’s a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift and not something to hide behind or be ridiculed for,” she said, adding, “I’m absolutely done with the shaming from other people and, particularly, myself.”

Now, two years into her journey, Oprah is looking back in a new People cover story, where she revealed that her decision to go public with using weight loss medication was met with significant pushback. What many didn’t know, however, was that just six months after starting GLP-1 injections, she chose to stop them abruptly on her 70th birthday in January 2024. “I said, ‘I’m going to see if the science is right. I want to see if I can do without it,’” Oprah recalled.

What happened when Oprah stopped taking GLP-1 injections

Oprah first began using GLP-1 medications at the age of 69. After quitting the injections “cold turkey,” she made a conscious effort to maintain a healthy lifestyle, sticking to a balanced diet and regular workouts, determined to prove critics wrong who claimed she would regain the weight immediately.

Despite her efforts, Oprah noticed she gained around 20 pounds over the year she remained off the medication. Reflecting on this experience, she shared an important realisation. “It’s going to be a lifetime thing,” she told. “I’m on high blood pressure medication, and if I stop taking that, my blood pressure goes up. The same thing is true with these medications. I’ve proven to myself that I need it.”

How Oprah views obesity

Beyond her personal experience, Oprah has also been vocal about changing the narrative around obesity. She has previously admitted to blaming herself for years without recognising that she has a genetic predisposition that no amount of willpower alone could fix. “Obesity is a disease. It’s not about willpower, it’s about the brain,” she said.

Today, Oprah’s message is clear and compassionate, especially for those who struggle with weight due to genetics. “I want people to know it’s not your fault,” she said. According to her, people need to stop blaming and telling them to just eat less or work out more, that’s not the answer. People deserve information so they can choose what’s right for them, whether that’s medication or continued dieting.

For Oprah, the biggest takeaway has been freeing herself from self-blame. “That’s the lesson I learned,” she said. “I stopped blaming myself.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.