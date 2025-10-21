Orthopaedic surgeon warns ‘being pain-free does not mean your arthritis is gone’; shares 5 myths and facts

Arthritis is inflammation of the joints that causes pain, stiffness, swelling, and a limited range of motion. Globally, as per the World Health Organisation (WHO), more than 528 million people live with osteoarthritis, and 18 million with rheumatoid arthritis. In the United States, an estimated 52.5 million adults have arthritis, with one in five adults affected. Arthritis does not just affect older adults; it can also affect young adults.(Pixabay)

While there are several physical therapies, medications, and lifestyle measures that can help those with arthritis, many people still suffer because of their ignorance.

Arthritis 101: ‘Don’t let arthritis myths stop you…’

In an October 12 Instagram post, Dr Supreet Bajwa, an orthopaedic surgeon and joint replacement surgeon in Mumbai, shared a list of 5 myths and busted them with 5 science-backed facts.

According to Dr Bajwa, in India, movement is a celebration. However, arthritis can hold you back from your daily activities, such as walking or practising yoga. Therefore, he suggested, “Take a moment to learn the facts, care for your joints, and move with confidence. Healthy joints start with awareness. Take the first step today. Don’t let arthritis myths stop you from living an active life.”

Here are the 5 myths and facts about arthritis that the orthopaedic surgeon shared:

Myths vs facts:

1. The first myth that the orthopaedic surgeon listed is: “Arthritis only affects old people.” However, he noted that the fact is that arthritis can affect young adults, too.

2. The second myth associated with arthritis is that exercise worsens the condition. However, the orthopaedic surgeon cleared the same with the fact: “The right exercise actually helps.”

3. According to the orthopaedic surgeon, the third myth that people believe is that joint pain is normal; nothing can be done. However, he countered, the fact is that “Early care prevents worsening.”

4. Fourth myth, according to Dr Bajwa, is that medication is the only solution for arthritis. However, the truth is: “Lifestyle, therapy for early stages, and surgery for advanced stages all help.”

5. Lastly, Dr Bajwa noted that being pain-free does not mean that your arthritis is gone. In fact, he warned, “Don't rely on painkillers alone. Symptoms can worsen without the right care.”

In the end, he suggested, “Stay active, don't ignore pain, listen to your body, and take steps to protect your joint health.” Want to know how to improve your bone and joint health? There are 5 food items that you should include in your diet to achieve the same. Click here to know more.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.