Over 35 year old? Period lighter than before? Rujuta Diwekar explains how perimenopause changes female body in new video

Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shared a video on her social media handles explaining perimenopause. Perimenopause is the period of time before menopause sets in. It can be determined by the period of five to ten years prior to actual menopause. “If you are above 35 and are experiencing changes to your periods, only bleeding for 3 days instead of 5 or unexpectedly bleeding way over a week, it could be perimenopause. While perimenopause is a natural phenomenon, it does bring about a few changes in the body,” read her post. "While perimenopause is a natural phenomenon, it does bring about a few changes in the body,” read Rujuta Diwekar’s post. (Instagram/@rujuta.diwekar)

Rujuta Diwekar further noted down the changes that perimenopause does to the body:

Bones:

During ovulation or just around periods, the neck, back and knee tend to hurt. However, nothing much will show up in the reports. This happens due to perimenopause.

Brain:

Sometimes perimenopause can lead to brain fog. In some women, the symptoms of brain fog are visible where they can't remember certain things.

Heart:

Perimenopause brings changes in the lipid profile, cholesterol and triglycerides. There is a chance of blood pressure going higher during the time of periods and ovulation.

Hormones:

The hormonal balance can get disrupted, leading to physical symptoms such as adult acne or bloated stomach.

Bladder:

It is noticed that when a woman goes through perimenopause, they began to experience certain changes in urination – the bladder doesn't seem to empty itself.

Hair lustre:

The shine in hair and skin starts to dim, and hot flushes are also experienced by many women during this time.

What to do to manage perimenopause's effect on body?

Rujuta Diwekar suggested that turning to regular exercise such as yoga, strength training and cardio can help in managing the symptoms. A daily dose of nuts, soaked raisins and kesar can help in nurturing the body. To manage lengthy periods, root vegetables and raw banana can be consumed. A glass of chaas with lunch can help in uplifting the mood and making us feel fresh.