Personal housekeeper in your gut? Doctor shares how to naturally prevent bloating

Bloating is always one of the dreaded aftermaths of heavy eating. It creates pressure in your stomach, making you feel sluggish and weighed down. It’s a very common digestive issue. One person took to Instagram to share a simple remedy- a concoction of hot water and half a lemon juice. Dr Karan Rajan responded to this and called the remedy free, easy, convenient, and, in many cases, highly effective. But prevention is always better than cure, so Dr Ranjan suggested a natural way to prevent bloating by addressing the root cause. Bloating includes a tight feeling of heaviness. (Shutterstock)

Furthermore, he also explained the process of how your gut works to keep itself clean.

Personal housekeeper in your gut

On the surface, it may seem like heavy or frequent snacking is the cause of bloating, but internally, there’s a whole elaborate process at play, with a dedicated ‘clean-up crew,’ as Dr Ranjan put it.

Dr Ranjan said, “Inside your digestive tract, you have your very own internal garbage collectors known as the migrating motor complex; think of it as a biological roomba. It's a wave-like muscle contraction that sweeps through your digestive tract between meals, removing leftover food particles and bacteria, it's your own personal housekeeper that ensures your gut remains clean and efficient. This process is crucial for preventing bacterial overgrowth and build up of food debris, both of which can lead to bloating and discomfort.”

How to naturally avoid bloating?

Bloating isn't simply about what you eat but also about what your gut does between meals, making it all the more important to space out your meals instead of binge snacking.

Dr Karan Rajan continued, And this biological cleaning crew is most active when you are not eating. When you snack frequently, you're essentially leaving the lights on, signalling that it's always mealtime. This constant stimulation prevents activation of the cleanup crew. So the cleanup crew skips work, and your gut gets a bit untidy with undigested food particles and bacteria lingering in your gut, which equals to more bloating because of bacterial fermentation. Bloating is a complex, multifaceted issue influenced by various factors, including your diet, gut microbiome, and even the hormonal changes. But if you are a snacking demon, and you experience a lot of bloaing to let your gut do its thing."

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.