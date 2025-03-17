Post-festival detox: 4 simple diet hacks to reset your body and boost energy after the celebrations

After a weekend of festive feasting, your body might be craving a little reset. While those indulgent treats were fun, too much sugar, salt and processed goodies can leave you feeling bloated and tired. There is no need for drastic cleanses or expensive detox products. A few simple diet tweaks can help you bounce back quickly. Post-festivity, simple diet tweaks can help reset your body without drastic cleanses.(Pixabay)

Dr Archana Batra, dietician and certified diabetes educator, shared with HT Lifestyle a few healthy hacks that you need to follow. (Also read: Want to reduce face fat and puffiness in just 7 days? Try this expert-approved diet plan for slimmer, more sculpted look )

1) Start your day with warm lemon water

Lemon water is rich in vitamin C and antioxidants that have many healthy benefits that can help you flush out toxins, stay hydrated, and improve digestion.

2) Stay hydrated

Stay hydrated to flush out toxins and support your natural detox process.(Pexels)

Holi celebration makes you dehydrated due to excessive sugars and salt. The healthiest way to flush out toxins is to drink more water. Here are a few fluids that help you to detoxify:

• Drink coconut water for natural minerals and electrolytes.

• Green tea and ginger tea help you aid and improve digestion.

• Cucumber and mint water make you stay hydrated and flush out toxins.

3) Intake of detoxifying foods

Take natural detoxifying foods into your diet for better digestion, increased energy, and improved immunity.

• Leafy veggies such as spinach and Swiss chard help detoxify your liver. Vegetables such as carrots, beetroots, and bottle gourd help you to improve digestion

• Fruits such as papaya, oranges, and pomegranate are rich sources of fibre and antioxidants, helping you to aid digestion and reduce inflammation.

4) Boost gut health with probiotics

Probiotic drinks such as yogurt, kefir, and kombucha help you to improve your gut health and help in digestion. Fermented foods such as idli and dosa are rich sources of nutrients that help you have stronger immunity and improved digestion gut health.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.