Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Post-festival detox: 4 simple diet hacks to reset your body and boost energy after the celebrations

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Mar 17, 2025 07:30 PM IST

After festival feasting, your body craves a reset. Discover 4 simple diet hacks to detox, boost energy and get back to your best self in no time.

After a weekend of festive feasting, your body might be craving a little reset. While those indulgent treats were fun, too much sugar, salt and processed goodies can leave you feeling bloated and tired. There is no need for drastic cleanses or expensive detox products. A few simple diet tweaks can help you bounce back quickly.

Post-festivity, simple diet tweaks can help reset your body without drastic cleanses.(Pixabay)
Post-festivity, simple diet tweaks can help reset your body without drastic cleanses.(Pixabay)

Dr Archana Batra, dietician and certified diabetes educator, shared with HT Lifestyle a few healthy hacks that you need to follow. (Also read: Want to reduce face fat and puffiness in just 7 days? Try this expert-approved diet plan for slimmer, more sculpted look )

1) Start your day with warm lemon water

Lemon water is rich in vitamin C and antioxidants that have many healthy benefits that can help you flush out toxins, stay hydrated, and improve digestion.

2) Stay hydrated

Stay hydrated to flush out toxins and support your natural detox process.(Pexels)
Stay hydrated to flush out toxins and support your natural detox process.(Pexels)

Holi celebration makes you dehydrated due to excessive sugars and salt. The healthiest way to flush out toxins is to drink more water. Here are a few fluids that help you to detoxify:

• Drink coconut water for natural minerals and electrolytes.

• Green tea and ginger tea help you aid and improve digestion.

• Cucumber and mint water make you stay hydrated and flush out toxins.

3) Intake of detoxifying foods

Take natural detoxifying foods into your diet for better digestion, increased energy, and improved immunity.

• Leafy veggies such as spinach and Swiss chard help detoxify your liver. Vegetables such as carrots, beetroots, and bottle gourd help you to improve digestion

• Fruits such as papaya, oranges, and pomegranate are rich sources of fibre and antioxidants, helping you to aid digestion and reduce inflammation.

4) Boost gut health with probiotics

Probiotic drinks such as yogurt, kefir, and kombucha help you to improve your gut health and help in digestion. Fermented foods such as idli and dosa are rich sources of nutrients that help you have stronger immunity and improved digestion gut health.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On