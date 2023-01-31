Power up your snacks: 9 simple ways to add more protein in your snacks

Protein is an essential macronutrient that plays a vital role in maintaining a healthy and balanced diet. Whether you are looking to build muscle, lose weight, or simply fuel your body throughout the day, incorporating protein-rich snacks into your routine can have a significant impact. However, keeping a track of your diet and whether you are taking the proper amount of proteins can be hard due to a busy life.

Do you often ask yourself how can you make your daily diet healthier and protein-rich? Well, then think no more because here are expert-approved tips to complete your daily dose of proteins while making small changes in your snacks. Talking to HT Lifestyle, Preeti Gupta, Dietician and Founder of Perfect Health by Preeti Gupta, suggested some switch options for you to increase proteins in the snacks you eat.

1. Add seeds and nuts in cutlets and tikkis

Tikki and cutlets are like ‘go-to’ options for snacks. They are not just delicious but also very easy to make! Now, what if we tell you that you can enjoy your cutlets and tikkis while taking the daily dose of proteins as well? Adding seeds and nuts to these snacks will not only make them crunchier but also rich in proteins.

2. Try mung dal, masoor dal and other dals salad and chaat

Dals like moong, masoor, etc. are a rich source of proteins and can be very delicious when mixed with different spices. Eating dal salad or chaat can be tasty at the same time increase your protein intake.

3. Have paneer, mushroom and soya tikka in snacks

Food items like paneer, soya chunks and mushroom are extremely healthy and if prepared properly, can become a mouth-watering snack! If you are looking for protein-rich snacks, go for freshly tossed soya chaap, paneer or mushroom tikka. You can also do a lot of tasty experiments with these food items.

4. Include eggs in your diet

If you are an eggetarian, try including more eggs in your diet. It can be in form of different types of omelettes like, fully cooked or sunny-side up. You can also go for simple boiled eggs, an egg toast or a bowl of egg salad can be good as well.

5. Chicken tikka , grilled fish and tandoori kebab for non-vegetarians

Chicken and fish are high in proteins as they contain all the necessary amino acids and have a proper nutrient-per-calorie ratio which makes them a very healthy snack. If you are a non-vegetarian, this stands as a benefit for you! You can consume tasty foods like chicken tikka, grilled fish and kebab while getting all the proteins required.

6. Have shakes for proteins

If you are a shake lover, well the good news for you is that shakes can become your source of protein. Having flavoured milk shakes like chocolate, strawberry or vanilla with your choice of milk can complete your daily dose of proteins. But remember, drinking too many milk shakes can increase your weight as well.

7. Try protein-rich cheela

Cheela is a simple and quick-to-make snack, you can go for. You can also experiment with cheelas by adding besan, moong dal, oats or simply making a multigrain cheela. This way you will not only be consuming your daily protein dose but also reducing the risk of weight gain by eating something healthy.

8. Make a protein-rich smoothie

Even the name ‘smoothie’ can make someone’s mouth water! It is sweet, creamy and you can easily make a healthier version of it. Try adding peanut butter, nuts, seeds, and one fruit of your choice with milk like almond or soya milk to make it rich in proteins. You can also skip the milk and go for curd as well.

9. Have tofu cutlets, quinoa salads or pasta in protein snacks

Last but definitely not the least, tofu and quinoa are two options you can use if you are worried about your protein intake. Both items are easily available in the market and make a great source of proteins. Quinoa and tofu contain all nine of the essential amino acids making them extremely healthy.

These were a few of the tips you can use to ensure that you are completing your daily protein requirements. All the tips are suggested by our expert and work wonders. Trying these tips will not only fill your body with proteins but also, help you make healthier choices in snacks as well.

