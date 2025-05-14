Prenatal tips for pregnant women in first trimester: Doctor says do THIS in the first 6 weeks to protect your baby

Pregnancy is one of the most transformative journeys a woman can undertake. It is a time of anticipation, wonder and hope but behind the beauty of growing life lies a significant need: education and support. Prenatal tips for healthy pregnancy: Doctor shares advice every woman wishes she got sooner.(Image by Pixabay)

This is where prenatal care comes in—not just as a series of medical checkups but as a powerful tool to empower women with the knowledge, confidence and health they need to thrive during pregnancy and beyond.

What is prenatal care?

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Kanupriya Jain, Senior Consultant – Gynecologist at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals in Ludhiana, shared, “Prenatal care refers to the regular medical care and health monitoring a woman receives throughout her pregnancy. It begins early — ideally as soon as a woman discovers she’s pregnant—and continues until childbirth.” It includes:

Health checkups

Nutritional advice

Screening tests

Monitoring fetal development

Mental health support

Education on labour, delivery and postpartum recovery

Prenatal tests are important before the birth of the baby. Here's what couples should know (Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash)

However, beyond the clinical, prenatal care is a platform foropen conversations,informed choices andearly interventions, all of which contribute to a safe and empowered pregnancy.

Why early prenatal care matters?

Dr Kanupriya Jain answered, “Many women are unaware of the importance ofstarting prenatal care early, ideally within the first 6 to 8 weeks of pregnancy. This is a critical window during which the baby's organs begin to form and the foundation for a healthy pregnancy is laid.”

Benefits of early prenatal care:

1. Detecting Health Conditions Early

Conditions like gestational diabetes, high blood pressure, thyroid issues, and anemia can significantly impact both the mother and baby if left unchecked. Early prenatal visits help identify and manage these conditions before they become serious.

2. Tracking Fetal Growth and Development

Through ultrasounds and routine monitoring, healthcare providers ensure that the baby is growing appropriately and detect any congenital abnormalities early.

Low levels of the blood marker known as DLK1 can predict poor foetal growth and complications in pregnancy, and could be used as a non-invasive prenatal diagnostic.(Shutterstock)

3. Customised Nutritional Guidance

Nutrient needs change dramatically in pregnancy. A healthcare provider can recommend prenatal vitamins and dietary changes to support fetal brain and bone development.

4. Creating a Personalised Pregnancy Plan

Every woman is different. Prenatal care ensures that mothers receive guidance tailored to their medical history, lifestyle and personal concerns.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.