Protecting emotional well-being during infertility treatment: Dispelling myths and addressing privacy concerns in IVF

In vitro fertilization (IVF) is a complex and emotional journey for many couples but as they navigate the challenges of infertility and hope for a successful pregnancy, privacy becomes a significant concern. Understanding why couples seek privacy, the myths and facts related to it and the various privacy issues they face is crucial for healthcare providers and society at large.

Why Couples Undergoing IVF Seek Privacy?

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Monika Narang, Senior Consultant – Fertility at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals in Ludhiana, shared, “The decision to undergo IVF is deeply personal and often fraught with emotional, social, and psychological challenges. Privacy is a way for couples to maintain control over their narrative and protect themselves from external pressures and judgments.” Here are some common reasons couples seek privacy:

Emotional Protection: Infertility treatments can be emotionally draining. Couples may want to avoid invasive questions and unsolicited advice from well-meaning but uninformed relatives and friends.

Infertility treatments can be emotionally draining. Couples may want to avoid invasive questions and unsolicited advice from well-meaning but uninformed relatives and friends. Social Stigma: Despite advancements in reproductive technology, there remains a social stigma associated with infertility and assisted reproductive technologies. Couples may fear being judged or pitied.

Despite advancements in reproductive technology, there remains a social stigma associated with infertility and assisted reproductive technologies. Couples may fear being judged or pitied. Personal Boundaries: Discussions about fertility often involve intimate details about one's sexual health and relationship, which many couples prefer to keep private.

Discussions about fertility often involve intimate details about one's sexual health and relationship, which many couples prefer to keep private. Outcome Uncertainty: IVF is not always successful on the first attempt, and couples may want to avoid the added pressure of having to explain failures to others.

Myths and Facts Related to Privacy in IVF

Myth #1: IVF babies have growth issues

Fact: It is not at all true. Babies born through IVF have as good parameters as naturally conceived babies. Their developmental and academic performance is as good as any naturally conceived baby.

Myth #2: IVF is a Taboo

Fact: Although some cultures and communities may still view IVF with suspicion, it is widely accepted and practiced globally. Education and awareness are helping to reduce the stigma.

Myth #3: Semen is Inserted Directly into the Female Body

Fact: IVF involves the fertilization of an egg with sperm outside the body in a laboratory setting. The resulting embryo is then transferred to the uterus.

Myth #4: IVF Can Be Delayed Until the 40s

Fact: While IVF can help older women conceive, success rates are higher when treatments are undertaken at a younger age. Women in their 30s have better outcomes compared to those in their 40s.

Privacy Issues Raised by Couples

1. Don’t Tell Relatives

Many couples prefer not to inform their extended family about undergoing IVF. This is to avoid unnecessary pressure, questions, and potential judgment. Family dynamics can sometimes complicate the emotional stress of the IVF process, so maintaining a level of secrecy can provide emotional relief.

2. Don’t Want to Give a Face to Their Story

Some couples choose to keep their IVF journey anonymous to the public or within their community. This helps in avoiding being the subject of gossip or becoming a case study for others. They want their journey to remain personal and intimate.

3. Don’t Want to Discuss Intercourse-Related Problems

IVF often involves addressing sensitive issues related to sexual health. Couples may find it uncomfortable or embarrassing to discuss these matters openly, preferring to keep such discussions confined to the privacy of their doctor’s office.

4. After a Successful Outcome, Don’t Tell Anyone That We Have Done IVF

Even after a successful pregnancy and birth, some couples prefer not to disclose that they used IVF. This can stem from a desire to avoid stigmatization or to protect their child from potential future prejudice.

5. IVF is a Taboo?

In certain cultures, IVF is still considered taboo. Couples may face criticism or lack of support from family members who hold traditional views on conception. Privacy helps them avoid these negative reactions.

6. Not Open to IVF Because of Family Pressure or Parental Influence

Some couples may face resistance from their families when considering IVF, due to cultural or religious beliefs. Keeping their treatment private allows them to pursue the best course of action for themselves without external interference.

7. IVF is Costly and Medications Have an Impact on Your Body

The financial burden and physical toll of IVF treatments can be significant. Discussing these aspects openly can lead to unsolicited financial advice or pity, which couples may prefer to avoid.

8. Myths About Semen Being Inserted in the Female’s Body

There are many misconceptions about the IVF process itself, including how fertilization is achieved. These misunderstandings can lead to awkward or invasive questions, prompting couples to maintain privacy.

9. IVF and Age Matters – IVF Should Not Mean We Start Planning in Our 40s. The 30s Are the Best Time to Start Planning

The timing of IVF is critical. Couples may prefer to keep their reproductive plans private to avoid judgment or pressure related to their age and the perceived urgency of conception.

Dr Monika Narang asserted, “Privacy is a fundamental concern for couples undergoing IVF. It allows them to navigate their journey with dignity, free from judgment, pressure, and unnecessary emotional stress. Healthcare providers, including embryologists, gynecologists, and andrologists, must respect and protect this privacy throughout the consultation and treatment process. Empathy, confidentiality, and understanding are crucial in supporting couples through their IVF journey.”

By recognising and addressing the myths and facts surrounding IVF and the privacy issues couples face, we can create a more supportive and respectful environment for those seeking to start a family through assisted reproductive technologies. Privacy matters because it provides the emotional space couples need to focus on their treatment and ultimately achieve their dream of parenthood.

