Rakul Preet Singh is kicking away the Monday blues with this intense routine

Rakul Preet Singh is a dedicated fitness enthusiast. The actor is often spotted in her gym, being in her animal mode. The actor loves her fitness routines and hardly misses a day from the gym. Rakul Preet’s fitness videos and pictures often make their way on our Instagram feed in the form of posts shared by the actor or by her fitness trainer. Rakul Preet believes in focusing her dedication and hard work in staying in shape and often motivates her fans to start taking care of their health. Rakul Preet swears by high intensity routines, yoga and kickboxing.

Rakul Preet kicked our Monday blues away, quite literally. The actor shared a short video on her Instagram profile on Monday and gave us a glimpse of the kind of workout routine that she is doing to start the week on a fitness high. For Rakul Preet, there is no blues for the Monday, because she is kicking away all of it in style. The actor shared the video where she can be seen practising kicks as part of her kickboxing routine. In the video, Rakul Preet can be seen intensely kicking on the guards of her fitness trainer, who can be seen defending himself. Dressed in a black sports bra, a grey tank top and a pair of grey tights, Rakul Preet can be seen engrossed in the routine. “Kicking away my Monday blues,” Rakul Preet captioned her video. Take a look at her fitness routine here:

Kickboxing comes with multiple health benefits. It makes for an ideal cross-training workout routine, and helps in reducing stress and boosting confidence levels. When incorporated in the daily fitness routine, kickboxing also helps in burning mega calories of the body and controlling the weight. It helps in improving coordination of the muscles and boosting the overall posture of the body.