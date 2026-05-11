Ram Charan 'is the second Salman Khan': Trainer calls Telugu actor a replica, says his ‘chest is in very good shape’

In the lead-up to the highly anticipated sports drama Peddi, celebrity fitness trainer Rakkesh R Uddiyar has drawn a striking comparison between Telugu actor Ram Charan and Bollywood actor Salman Khan. Speaking in an interview on May 11 with Zoom, Uddiyar — who has worked with both actors — suggested that Ram’s discipline and physique make him 'the second Salman Khan'. Also read | Ram Charan's diet and fitness secrets for toned body at 40: Working out every day for 1.5 hour to dinner at 6pm Rakkesh R Uddiyar likens Ram Charan to Salman Khan, highlighting their shared discipline and mental toughness. (Reddit and X/Salman Khan)

Ram Charan's mental fortitude and physical grit The celebrity trainer shared that Ram’s impressive physique is backed by a level of mental toughness rarely seen in the industry. Rakkesh recalled an incident on the set of Peddi where the actor pushed through physical pain to keep the production on track: "Like Salman Khan, Ram Charan is also very strong. He had an injury on Peddi’s set and despite that, he resumed work immediately. You need to be stronger mentally than physically for this."

Rakkesh believes this resilience isn't just about gym hours, but a deeper connection to the actor's personal beliefs. "I believe a lot of strength comes from his spirituality," he added.

The Salman Khan 'replica' physique When discussing the specific physical attributes of the two actors, Rakkesh noted that their bodies react to training in nearly identical ways. He highlighted their ability to maintain 'peak' aesthetics and their shared morning rituals.

On their build and recovery, he said, “Ram Charan has always been on the lean side. He is like the second Salman Khan. Do abs upar rehte hai, chest in very good shape (Two abs are always visible, chest is in very good shape). Thoda out of shape chale jate hai toh cardio kar lete hai (When they go out of shape, they bounce back with cardio). Ram Charan is as good as Salman bhai. He is a replica. Dono subah uthte hi cardio karte hai (Both do cardio after waking up in the morning).”