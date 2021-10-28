Remo D’Souza’s gym diaries is all about animal flow workout

Remo D’Souza is a fitness enthusiast. The actor and filmmaker, who started his professional journey as a dance choreographer, takes her fitness routine extremely seriously. Remo does not miss out on fitness for even a single day and his Instagram profile stands witness to it all.

The filmmaker, when not busy acting or directing for the screen, is usually spotted in the quaint corners of his gym, engrossed in his exercise routine. On Tuesday, it was no different. Remo hit the gym in beast mode and aced his fitness routine like no one else.

For the middle of the week workout, Remo pumped up his arm muscles with a whole lot of animal mode pullups. Remo also keeps sharing the snippets of his gym diaries on his Instagram profile with the intention of motivating this Instagram family to take up fitness seriously.

ALSO READ: Remo reacts to viral video of man calling Remdesivir 'Remo D'Souza'

In the video, Remo D’Souza can be seen working out in a gym setup, with gym equipment. With his back to the camera, he can be seen doing pull ups to perfection. While the camera kept panning around him, he kept being focused on his fitness.

The video was originally shared by Remo D’Souza’s wife Lizelle D’Souza on her Instagram profile. The beast mode of the filmmaker to ace his fitness in the gym grabbed a “woahhh” from his wife. Take a look at his video here:

Pullups, as performed by Remo D'Souza in the video, come with multiple health benefits. Pull Ups help in the strengthening of the back and arm muscles. Besides contributing to the overall fitness of the body, they also help in improving grip strength and shoulder muscles. If incorporated in the daily fitness routine, pullups also help in developing the overall strength of the body and the physical as well as mental health.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.