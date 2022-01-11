Reproductive health goals women should set for 2022: 5 tips by a gynaecologist

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations has emphasised, prioritised and promoted the health and well-being of girls and women across the globe because in many societies, the females are disadvantaged by discrimination rooted in sociocultural factors. Apart from these, there are varied other reasons like family caregiving, professional commitments, patriarchal mindset and socio-economic conditions that lead women to often neglect their health.

Hence, it is imperative to highlight women’s health and encourage them to take steps in caring for themselves while juggling the many tasks at hand. Another factor that contributes to women's deteriorating health is poverty and according to the WHO, “Poverty tends to yield a higher burden on women and girls’ health due to, for example, feeding practices (malnutrition) and use of unsafe cooking fuels (COPD).”

Dr Mukesh Gupta, Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Le Nest Hospital in Mumbai's Malad, reveals, “Efforts are directed towards empowering women to address overall health while focusing on their sexual and reproductive health which includes infectious diseases like STDs, HIV, UTIs as well as other diseases like common cancers, infertility, unintended pregnancies and maternal mortality among others.”

As we kickstart the New Year 2022, he reveals 5 major goals that women need to focus on to keep their reproductive health in check:

1. Physical and mental ill-health can wreak havoc with your hormones; hence it is crucial to focus energies on one’s lifestyle that is a combination of diet, nutrition, exercise, adequate sleep and avoidance of toxins.

2. Annual visits to your gynaecologist will help in prevention and early diagnosis of diseases, thus must form part of your health goals for 2022.

3. Planning for vaccinations will further strengthen your health outcomes.

4. Another essential aspect that requires due attention is your emotional and psychological well-being as any such imbalances has a direct impact on your health, relationships and personality.

5. Last but not the least and the most important is - having a positive attitude towards your health. Your attitude will pave the way for a healthy, happy and brighter future.

“Women are blessed with the gift of bringing new life into the world and hence hormones play a vital role in supporting the reproductive function. Imbalances in hormones can affect a woman at any stage in life, be it during menstruation, pregnancy or menopause,” Dr Mukesh Gupta highlighted.

Solutions:

The gynaecologist suggested, “Indulge in self-love and self-care, create a support group for yourself and invest your time, effort and money in staying physically fit and mentally strong. This will in turn keep your hormones balanced, thus directly enhancing your reproductive and sexual health.”